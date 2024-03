‘My generation stands accused of walking away from an incomplete transition. Perhaps we considered that the adoption of the Constitution was an end-point, not fully realising that rules needed to be scribed and institutions built… Whatever the reason, we should have an honest discussion about the aspects that remain undone. My contention is that it will never be too late for that discussion.’ – Former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel in his keynote address at Daily Maverick’s The Gathering Twenty Twenty Four.