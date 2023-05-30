THE OUTLAW OCEAN PROJECT
Video Dispatches from The Outlaw Ocean (Episode 7)
Chasing Ghosts: It is estimated that more than 100 dead bodies wash up on Japan’s shores each year. Almost all of them are North Korean fishermen.
In partnership with Global Fishing Watch, and with the help of revolutionary satellite tracking technology, Ian Urbina investigates what links the mysterious case of the North Korean ghost boats to a plummeting squid population in the Sea of Japan, or East Sea, and exposes the largest case of illegal fishing in maritime history perpetrated by the Chinese “Dark Fleet”. DM
Watch previous instalments:
Video Dispatches from The Outlaw Ocean (Episode 1)
Video Dispatches from The Outlaw Ocean (Episode 2)
Video Dispatches from The Outlaw Ocean (Episode 3)
Video Dispatches from The Outlaw Ocean (Episode 4)
Video Dispatches from The Outlaw Ocean (Episode 5)
Video Dispatches from The Outlaw Ocean (Episode 6)
To read all about Daily Maverick’s recent The Gathering: Earth Edition, click here.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet