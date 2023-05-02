Our Burning Planet

Video Dispatches from The Outlaw Ocean (Episode 3)

Video Dispatches from The Outlaw Ocean (Episode 3)
By Ian Urbina
02 May 2023
Dreamers of a floating world: The Ocean has long been a metaphor for freedom – the ultimate escape from governments and other people.

This episode takes us off the coast of England aboard Sealand, a rogue micronation founded by a quixotic adventurer on an abandoned anti-aircraft platform in 1967. From its bowels we will explore the fantastical world of sea-bound libertarians and utopian architects: renegades seeking to evade the laws of the land by building new worlds in international water and visionaries who believe that the ocean can provide the ultimate solution to the survival of our species. DM/OBP

Watch the previous instalments: 

Video Dispatches from The Outlaw Ocean (Episode 1)

Video Dispatches from The Outlaw Ocean (Episode 2)

