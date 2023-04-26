THE OUTLAW OCEAN PROJECT
Video Dispatches from The Outlaw Ocean (Episode 2)
Bondage on the high seas – most people do not realise sea slavery exists. Our oceans are running out of fish. As stocks disappear, ships are having to travel farther offshore to fulfil their quotas, and margins for profit have become razor-thin. As a result, captains increasingly turn to trafficked, debt-bonded and forced labour to make ends meet.
A global scourge, sea slavery is something most people do not realise exists. In this episode, Ian Urbina takes viewers onboard roach- and rat-infested ships on the South China Sea to explore how overfishing has given rise to trans-shipment, fish laundering and a prevalence of abuse that companies and governments have a tough time tracking or countering. DM
