Our Burning Planet

THE OUTLAW OCEAN PROJECT

Video Dispatches from The Outlaw Ocean (Episode 2)

Video Dispatches from The Outlaw Ocean (Episode 2)
(Image: The Outlaw Ocean Project)
By Ian Urbina
26 Apr 2023
0

Bondage on the high seas – most people do not realise sea slavery exists. Our oceans are running out of fish. As stocks disappear, ships are having to travel farther offshore to fulfil their quotas, and margins for profit have become razor-thin. As a result, captains increasingly turn to trafficked, debt-bonded and forced labour to make ends meet.

A global scourge, sea slavery is something most people do not realise exists. In this episode, Ian Urbina takes viewers onboard roach- and rat-infested ships on the South China Sea to explore how overfishing has given rise to trans-shipment, fish laundering and a prevalence of abuse that companies and governments have a tough time tracking or countering. DM

Watch here: Dispatches From The Outlaw Ocean – Episode 1: Where Killers Go Free

For tickets to Daily Maverick’s The Gathering Earth Edition, click here.

 

Gallery
Absa OBP

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

President Ramaphosa ‘erroneously’ announces SA’s withdrawal from International Criminal Court
Maverick News

President Ramaphosa ‘erroneously’ announces SA’s withdrawal from International Criminal Court
Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana may have collected same body from same mortuary twice
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana may have collected same body from same mortuary twice
Tight-lipped De Ruyter rejects ANC claims of Eskom corruption inaction — points to Gordhan, Mufamadi for answers
Maverick News

Tight-lipped De Ruyter rejects ANC claims of Eskom corruption inaction — points to Gordhan, Mufamadi for answers
How a shell company and family car purchases helped Eskom’s Kusile contractors launder millions of rands
Maverick News

How a shell company and family car purchases helped Eskom’s Kusile contractors launder millions of rands
Chilly King Cyril warmed by thoughts of Dr Nandi in the absence of magic beams from Eskom
DM168

Chilly King Cyril warmed by thoughts of Dr Nandi in the absence of magic beams from Eskom

TOP READS IN SECTION

President Ramaphosa ‘erroneously’ announces SA’s withdrawal from International Criminal Court
Maverick News

President Ramaphosa ‘erroneously’ announces SA’s withdrawal from International Criminal Court
British legislators call for Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa to be ‘disinvited’ from royal coronation of King Charles
Maverick News

British legislators call for Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa to be ‘disinvited’ from royal coronation of King Charles
The end of dollar dominance? Nah. No chance
Maverick News

The end of dollar dominance? Nah. No chance
‘Gold Mafia’ whistle-blower places wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim in Gupta, Zuma circles
Maverick News

‘Gold Mafia’ whistle-blower places wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim in Gupta, Zuma circles
Tucker Carlson and Fox News part ways in the wake of costly Dominion defamation settlement
Maverick News

Tucker Carlson and Fox News part ways in the wake of costly Dominion defamation settlement

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

Daily Maverick The Gathering: Earth Edition banner

Experience Daily Maverick Live!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter,  Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.