Video Dispatches from The Outlaw Ocean (Episode 5)
Raiders of the deep: In this episode, Ian Urbina joins Greenpeace in their race against time to locate and protect a fragile coral reef near the mouth of the Amazon River before government-approved drilling begins.
The deep ocean floor is our planet’s final frontier. It is also the most hostile environment on Earth. Scientists have yet to discover what lives in its profound ecosystems, but governments and corporations — driven by the green economy — are already tussling over its riches. Beyond regulation and independent oversight, a gold rush like no other has begun. DM/OBP
