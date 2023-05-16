Our Burning Planet

Video Dispatches from The Outlaw Ocean (Episode 5)

(Image: The Outlaw Ocean Project)
By Ian Urbina
16 May 2023
Raiders of the deep: In this episode, Ian Urbina joins Greenpeace in their race against time to locate and protect a fragile coral reef near the mouth of the Amazon River before government-approved drilling begins.

The deep ocean floor is our planet’s final frontier. It is also the most hostile environment on Earth. Scientists have yet to discover what lives in its profound ecosystems, but governments and corporations — driven by the green economy — are already tussling over its riches. Beyond regulation and independent oversight, a gold rush like no other has begun. DM/OBP

Watch the previous instalments: 

Video Dispatches from The Outlaw Ocean (Episode 1)

Video Dispatches from The Outlaw Ocean (Episode 2)

Video Dispatches from The Outlaw Ocean (Episode 3)

Video Dispatches from The Outlaw Ocean (Episode 4)

