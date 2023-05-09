Our Burning Planet

Video Dispatches from The Outlaw Ocean (Episode 4)

(Image: Supplied)
By Ian Urbina
09 May 2023
The Magic Pipe: Accidental oil spills make big news. But every three years, ships intentionally dump more oil than the Exxon Valdez and BP spills combined.

This episode investigates how some luxury cruise ships routinely use “Magic Pipes” to get rid of toxic waste below the water line, and how they rarely get caught.  

We also take a broader look at the history of dumping at sea, the curse of plastic pollution and the sobering ecological consequences of environmental crimes that have only recently come into scientific focus. DM

Watch the previous instalments: 

Video Dispatches from The Outlaw Ocean (Episode 1)

Video Dispatches from The Outlaw Ocean (Episode 2)

Video Dispatches from The Outlaw Ocean (Episode 3)

Gallery
