The final panel at the Daily Maverick’s The Gathering: The Earth Edition, explored the unfolding Sixth Extinction, which is being fuelled by climate change. This extinction has been unfolding for tens of thousands of years, since homo sapiens left Africa and eliminated much of the planet’s megafauna. But the keynote address ahead of the panel brought home the depressing fact that we have known for decades what to do to arrest the emissions that are burning our planet.