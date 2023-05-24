Our Burning Planet

Video Dispatches from The Outlaw Ocean (Episode 6)

Video Dispatches from The Outlaw Ocean (Episode 6)
By Ian Urbina
24 May 2023
The fish we turn to dust: Gambia, like many of its west African neighbours, has embraced the lucrative production of fishmeal. But the booming aquaculture industry, widely hailed by conservationists as the best hope for slowing ocean depletion, is polluting waters, decimating fish stocks and threatening the lives of millions worldwide.

In this episode Ian Urbina investigates the impact of fishmeal factories and foreign trawlers in west Africa, exposing how a fifth of all marine life pulled from the sea ends up being ground up to feed farmed fish and why solutions meant to combat ocean depletion could be accelerating the problem. DM

