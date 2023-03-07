Speaking at the Union Buildings in Tshwane, President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday promoted Zizi Kodwa from deputy state security minister to minister of sport, arts and culture.

Ramaphosa made the announcement at 8.39pm on Monday. The President has faced mounting criticism to reshuffle his Cabinet – an announcement which had been repeatedly delayed.

Kodwa is a member of the ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) and served as the party’s spokesperson from 2014 to 2017. He was previously deputy minister of state security after being appointed to the position in May 2019.

In 2021, Kodwa appeared before the State Capture commission of inquiry to testify about his relationship with Jehan Mackay, a former executive at the tech giant EOH, who was accused of bribing politicians and paying donations to the ANC to win lucrative government tenders.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo found that in 2015 and 2016 EOH entities and Mackay made cash payments totalling R1.68-million for Kodwa’s benefit – including a R1-million loan, which Kodwa used to buy a car and hundreds of thousands spent on luxury accommodation, Daily Maverick’s Greg Nicholson reported.

The then deputy state security minister, who was ANC national spokesperson when he received the payments, testified that Mackay was a friend and the loan had come with no strings attached. He claimed he hadn’t made any repayments on the loan due to his insecure employment.

In part four of the report from the State Capture commission, Zondo recommended that President Ramaphosa “consider” Kodwa’s position as deputy minister of state security, following his implication in questionable transactions between himself and Mackay.

“It is untenable for the Deputy Minister of State Security to find himself in a position where he is beholden to a suspect in multiple criminal investigations,” read the report.

While Zondo found no evidence of misconduct on Kodwa’s behalf, he noted that the commission was not able to investigate what the deputy minister may or may not have done due to time constraints.

Following Ramaphosa’s reshuffle announcement, Kodwa will replace Nathi Mthethwa, who was at risk of being axed after failing to make it on to the ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) last December.

Mthethwa did not get another position in Cabinet and will exit the stage after serving in the position for five years. He has faced allegations of continued failings in his portfolio, and longstanding calls from members of the South African arts sector for him to resign.

Under his leadership, his department has faced criticism for its plans to erect a monumental R22-million flag and, more recently, for the under-the-table establishment of a National Philharmonic Orchestra. DM