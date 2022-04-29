South Africa

DAYS OF ZONDO, PART FOUR

Here you go (at last): The State Capture report – Read all about Eskom, Alexkor, EOH Holdings, Free State and National Treasury

Presidency’s Thamsanqa Ngwenya receiving a volume of the report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud in the Public Sector on behalf of the President, presented by the Secretary of the Commission, Prof Itumeleng Mosala at the Union Buildings. South Africa. 29/04/2022. Elmond Jiyane/GCIS
By Daily Maverick Staff Reporter
29 Apr 2022
The Presidency received the fourth part of the report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud in the Public Sector at the Union Buildings on Friday, April 29, 2022. The fourth report, which makes damning findings and recommendations, is in four volumes.

Here are the four volumes of the report.

Volume One:

The Attempted Capture of the National Treasury

EOH Holdings (PTY) Ltd and the City of Johannesburg.

Alexcor

Volume Two:

The Free State Asbestos Project debacle

The Free State R1 billion Housing project debacle.

Volume Three:

Capture of Eskom

Volume Four:

Capture of Eskom

 

State Capture commission granted seventh extension as Chief Justice defends delays

Did you miss parts one to three of the report? Here is everything you need to know:

Charge Zuma, Mokonyane and Mantashe for Bosasa graft, State Capture report recommends

Part 2 of the State Cape report – All about corruption at Transnet and Denel

Zondo’s Part One State Capture report targets Guptas’ New Age newspaper and Dudu Myeni’s destruction of SAA

