Presidency’s Thamsanqa Ngwenya receiving a volume of the report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud in the Public Sector on behalf of the President, presented by the Secretary of the Commission, Prof Itumeleng Mosala at the Union Buildings. South Africa. 29/04/2022. Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

Here are the four volumes of the report.

Volume One:

The Attempted Capture of the National Treasury

EOH Holdings (PTY) Ltd and the City of Johannesburg.

Alexcor

Volume Two:

The Free State Asbestos Project debacle

The Free State R1 billion Housing project debacle.

Volume Three:

Capture of Eskom

Volume Four:

Capture of Eskom

