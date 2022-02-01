South Africa

DAYS OF ZONDO

Here you go – part 2 of the State Capture report – Read all about corruption at Transnet and Denel

The chair of the Commission of Inquiry in State Capture, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Alon Skuy)
By Daily Maverick Staff Reporter
01 Feb 2022
0

The Presidency received the second part of the report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud in the Public Sector at the Union Buildings on Tuesday, 1 February 2022. The report deals with Transnet and Denel. The third and final part is due by the end of February, 2022

The second  part of the report deals with the following themes:

  • Transnet
  • Denel

Here are the two volumes in full:

President Cyril  Ramaphosa said in a statement: “The handover of the second part of the report of the commission of inquiry is another significant step forward in the work we need to do to rid our country of corruption.During the course of the past four years, the commission has constructed a disturbing picture of the depth and damage of state capture. We should now apply our energies to the commission’s recommendations and take the necessary steps to make sure we never face this onslaught on public resources and on the fabric of our society.”  DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved