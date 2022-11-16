X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



FAQ | Contact Us

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

You’re invited!

Join us at The Gathering 2022 and meet the Daily Maverick team. Every year, The Gathering brings together South Africans from all walks of life who are committed to being part of the solutions in our country. This year is no different – meet and spend the day with them.

Buy Tickets
The Gathering 2022
[%% img-description %%]
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
At least two probes under way to expose gangster infilt...

Defend Truth

SAPS IN CRISIS

In the wake of historic judgment, at least two probes scrutinise gangster infiltration of Western Cape police

From left: The Anti-Gang Unit at Bishop Lavis Magistrates’ Court (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach) | A gangster shows his prison gang tattoos. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed) | Hanover Park gang graffiti. (Photo: Supplied) | A gang member brandishes a loaded pistol. (Photo Brenton Geach)
By Caryn Dolley
16 Nov 2022
0

Daily Maverick reported last month on a court judgment warning that 28s gangsters had infiltrated the Western Cape’s police management. This has led to the South African Police Service again investigating its own members for criminality.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) is investigating whether 28s gangsters infiltrated cop management in the country’s gangsterism capital, the Western Cape. This comes on top of other probes into its own members.

Aside from the investigation into gangsters possibly worming their way into high-level police circles, the SAPS is also looking into allegations that some of its members did not do enough to prevent the assassination of Lt-Col Charl Kinnear two years ago.

Kinnear, who was a member of the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) in the Western Cape, was investigating organised crime suspects — including fellow police officers — at the time he was gunned down outside his home in Cape Town in September 2020.

Among those arrested in connection with Kinnear’s murder was Ashley Tabisher, a police sergeant who was also a member of the AGU.

The court case against Tabisher and his co-accused is currently under way.

Worrying Anti-Gang Unit claims

Last month, Daily Maverick reported on the judgment delivered by Judge Daniel Thulare in the Western Cape High Court on 17 October, relating to a case concerning gangsterism.

A section of the judgment said: “The evidence suggests that the senior management of the SAPS in the province has been penetrated to the extent that the 28 gang has access to the table where the Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in the Western Cape sits with his senior managers and lead[s] them in the study of crime, develop[s] crime prevention strategies and decide[s] on tactics and approach[s] to the safety and security of inhabitants of the Western Cape.

“This includes penetration of and access to the sanctity of the reports by specialised units like the Anti-Gang Unit and Crime Intelligence, to the Provincial Commissioner.”

Daily Maverick has previously reported that when the AGU was launched in the Western Cape towards the end of 2018, it appeared that a sensitive document naming the cops who were in the unit was leaked from within police ranks.

This suggested that gangsters may have seen who in the police service would be investigating them.

‘Elements work with gangsters’

On 9 November in Parliament, Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale, speaking about the judgment and also referring to the AGU, said: “There are elements that work with gangsters… within the police service — we do have elements who are engaged in criminal activity and such elements, when found, we take action against them”.

Mathale made it clear, however, that the whole service should not be viewed as a criminal organisation. 

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

He said the judgment meant that only “some members” of the SAPS, as well as the judiciary or prosecuting structures, “were indebted to criminals”.

Mathale emphasised it was not entire services that were rotten.

“If it were [the case],” he said, “we would not have had this judgment.”

Mathale said that while Judge Thulare was part of the judiciary, he had been able to articulate concerns about the authorities. This suggested there were “clean” elements within the state highlighting and opposing the dirty elements.

Police investigating police

During the 9 November meeting in Parliament, a SAPS presentation, part of which related to Judge Thulare’s judgment, was shared.

It said the judgment had been studied and that “the SAPS views the allegations made in the judgment as serious and concerning. Any member who makes him or herself guilty of transgressing the law exposes themselves to investigation and criminal prosecution and/or disciplinary proceedings if this is warranted on the facts of the matter.

“A senior officer of the level of a Lieutenant General has been appointed to investigate the matter.”

It was not immediately clear when the investigation would conclude.

Police ombud probe

There has been another investigation, separate from that of the SAPS, into the judgment.

Towards the end of last month, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde announced that the province’s police ombud, Oswald Reddy — a retired cop — was tasked with investigating whether there were dubious links between gangsters and officers.

Last week, Winde received a progress report on this investigation, which is said to be at an advanced stage.

“We must use all the resources available to us, such as the Police Ombud, to get to the bottom of this issue… These allegations horrify me, and we must get answers that will inform our next steps,” said Winde.

He questioned whether enough evidence would emerge from the ombud investigation to validate the setting up of a commission of inquiry into policing.

‘Not all cops are corrupt’

Meanwhile, during last week’s meeting in Parliament when the gangs/cops judgment was discussed, police committee chairperson Tina Joemat-Pettersson emphasised that not all police were corrupt.

“For us to clear the name of SAPS — to ensure the integrity of SAPS is protected — we must get to the bottom of Judge Thulare’s [judgment].

“As long as we do not have any consequence management, we will continue the perception that there [are] serious problems with the senior management of SAPS in the Western Cape.”

Joemat-Pettersson said that such a perception needed to be dealt with.

“It is important for our whole country that the name of SAPS is not tarnished. If that happens, we are all in serious trouble.”

A bad light

Other incidents, extending further than the Western Cape, have previously painted the SAPS in a bad light — and continue to do so.

Daily Maverick previously reported that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) — which launched an investigation into Charl Kinnear’s murder — also lodged criminal complaints against former national police commissioner Khehla Sitole.

Sitole, Ipid alleged, failed to cooperate with their investigation into Kinnear’s murder. At the end of March this year, Sitole, who denied Ipid’s accusations, was forced to vacate his position.

At the time, the Presidency issued a statement saying: “President Ramaphosa and General Sitole have agreed that the early termination of the Commissioner’s contract is in the best interests of the country.” DM

Caryn Dolley has spent years tracing the footprints of crime/drug kingpins from across the world. In her latest book, Clash of the Cartels, Dolley provides unprecedented insight into how specific drug cartels and syndicates have operated via South Africa, becoming embroiled in deadly violence in the country and bolstering local criminal networks. Available now from the Daily Maverick Shop.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted