X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



Why register?

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

Clash of the Cartels is Caryn Dolley’s latest release.

Journalist Caryn Dolley has spent years tracing the footprints of kingpins from across the world. Through examining police investigations, delving into court documents, interviews with countless sources, and painstakingly tracking arrests, she pieces together a horrific puzzle showing how different criminal empires have overlapped, merged and clashed in South Africa.

From off the Irish coast to a jail in Dubai, US courtrooms, ports in Australia and Brazil and cities in Serbia, this is the story of how some of the most ruthless criminals slither around South Africa, living among us while commanding gangs responsible for bloody warfare across the globe.

Dolley provides unprecedented insight into how specific drug cartels and syndicates have operated via South Africa, becoming embroiled in deadly violence in the country and bolstering local criminal networks.

Through excavating and unravelling legal action against suspects and crooks from around the world, we get a rare glimpse into the activities – and personalities – of the characters often facelessly lumped together under the topic of “transnational organised crime”.

Pre-order yours today. →

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk .

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Buy us a Coffee
Become a Maverick Insider
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

R0.00

How much we charge you to read Daily Maverick: R0.00

How many readers come to us each month: 10 million

How many of those contribute to keep us going: 0.19%

Become part of that 0.19% by contributing R6 per day

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Links between gangsters and cops will be investigated -...

Defend Truth

SAPS IN CRISIS

‘Horrific deep-rooted’ links between gangsters and cops will be investigated — Western Cape Premier Alan Winde 

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said the judgment “highlighted alleged horrific and deep-rooted corruption and collusion between the SAPS and members of the so-called 28’s gang.” (Photos: Gallo Images / Roger Sedres // iStock)
By Caryn Dolley
27 Oct 2022
0

Winde has ordered an investigation into whether 28s gangsters infiltrated the province’s police management. This after Daily Maverick reported on a court judgment detailing such corruption.

The Western Cape police ombud Oswald Reddy, who is a retired cop, has been tasked with investigating whether there are dubious links between gangsters and officers in the province.

This after Daily Maverick on Wednesday reported on a judgment, by Judge Daniel Thulare, that said evidence in a gang-related case suggested members of the 28s gang had corrupted not only low-ranking police officers in the Western Cape, but also the management structure.

A section of the judgment, which was delivered in the Western Cape high court on 17 October, reads: 

“The evidence suggests that the senior management of the [South African Police Service] SAPS in the province has been penetrated to the extent that the 28 gang has access to the table where the Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in the Western Cape sits with his senior managers and lead[s] them in the study of crime, develop[s] crime prevention strategies and decide[s] on tactics and approach to the safety and security of inhabitants of the Western Cape. 

“This includes penetration of and access to the sanctity of the reports by specialised units like the Anti-Gang Unit and Crime Intelligence, to the Provincial Commissioner.”

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut, in response to a Daily Maverick query about the judgment, said: “SAPS Legal Services in the Western Cape is currently looking at the judgment cited in your enquiry, and this office will reserve our right to respond to the matter at this stage.”

‘Horrific corruption’

In a statement issued on Thursday 27 October, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said the judgment “highlighted alleged horrific and deep-rooted corruption and collusion between the SAPS and members of the so-called 28’s gang.”

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

The statement said that in a recent shooting in Lavender Hill, a gang hotspot in Cape Town, an 11-year-old was killed.

“It is tragedies like this that horrify me and our citizens. For how much longer must our communities continue to live in fear of gangs?

“This court judgment puts a huge question mark on the role of SAPS in possibly aiding these atrocities, when they are in fact the mandated body to be tackling them,” Winde said.

“We will not stand by as gangsterism runs rampant and communities are traumatised. We are taking action.”

Commission of inquiry

He announced that he had instructed Reddy to investigate the links between police officers and gangsters as detailed in the judgment. Once he was provided with the outcomes of Reddy’s investigation, Winde would decide what needed to be done next.

He asked: “Is there sufficient evidence and concern to warrant establishing a Commission of Inquiry to probe serious allegations of links between gangs and members of the South African Police Service… in the province — among them senior officials?”

Winde also pointed to Police Minister Bheki Cele:

“We hope to finally address and stem the rot that is alleged to have set in within the SAPS under Minister Cele’s watch… There is also no doubt in my mind that President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to fire Minister Cele.”

Daily Maverick requested a response to this from Cele’s spokesperson, but this was not forthcoming at the time of publication.

‘Taking our own action’

Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said the judgement “horrified” him.

“Various current and previous cases have highlighted the alleged corrupt relationship between certain SAPS members and gangsters,” he said.

Allen also voiced concerns about Cele. 

“In the interests of Western Cape residents, who suffer gang violence on a daily basis, we, therefore, need to take our own steps,” he said. 

Daily Maverick on Thursday reported that the judgment delivered on 17 October was against Elcardo Adams and Alfonso Cloete. The duo unsuccessfully tried to get a decision that they should not be released on bail, overturned.

Adams was accused of being the head of the Mobsters, a faction of the 28s gang, which he denied. Adams stands accused of several crimes including murders. DM

Caryn Dolley has spent years tracing the footprints of kingpins from across the world. In her latest book Clash of the Cartels, Dolley provides unprecedented insight into how specific drug cartels and syndicates have operated via South Africa, becoming embroiled in deadly violence in the country and bolstering local criminal networks. Available for pre-order from the Daily Maverick Shop here.

 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted