Defend Truth

The Weekend Wrap

South Africa is experiencing an alarming increase in organised crime. Also in this edition: A three-step plan to fix Eskom and the exotic world of deadly poison.

Mafia-type crimes in SA are reaching levels only known in Italy

A country assessment shows that South Africa is now properly notorious, having raced past Mexico, Somalia and Libya in criminality.

By Ferial Haffajee

I was just explaining to a Martian my three-step plan to fix Eskom

If you were a Martian and you landed in South Africa today, what would you do to fix Eskom? The question is not who is to blame, or what we should have done years ago, but what we can do right now.

By Tim Cohen

After the Bell: Eskom power crisis

I was just explaining to a Martian my three-step plan to fix Eskom

If you were a Martian and you landed in South Africa today, what would you do to fix Eskom? The question is not who is to blame, or what we should have done years ago, but what we can do right now.

By Tim Cohen

Rolling blackouts and US rate hikes light the way to the rand’s demise versus the dollar

The rand is on the ropes once again and this week has flirted with moves to the 18/$ mark. In fairness, the rand is not the only currency that has been losing ground to the greenback as the US Federal Reserve aggressively hikes interest rates. But Stage 6 rolling blackouts shine a light on the currency’s demise.

By Ed Stoddard

No place like home – how Limpopo turned things around after lockdown with small-town style and passion

Like elsewhere in South Africa, the impact of the hard lockdown at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 was also felt in Limpopo, and restaurants and tourism establishments came to a standstill. Many people have since reinvented themselves in delicious and different ways.

By Bridget Hilton-Barber

How children's health is being compromised by the big food industry

Food companies are advertising unhealthy ultra processed, high in fat, salt and sugar food directly to children. This leads to unhealthy eating habits that causes obesity and malnutrition as well as diseases like diabetes and hypertension in adulthood.

Listen to the podcast

2022_07_18_WHATS_EATING_US_Main_Tile@0.5x
2022_07_18_WHATS_EATING_US_Site_Banner

How children's health is being compromised by the big food industry

Food companies are advertising unhealthy ultra processed, high in fat, salt and sugar food directly to children. This leads to unhealthy eating habits that causes obesity and malnutrition as well as diseases like diabetes and hypertension in adulthood.

Listen to the podcast

Hot and angry – new study finds global heating can fuel online hate speech

A new study has found that temperatures above or below a certain threshold can be linked to a ‘marked rise’ in online hate speech in the US. It is the most recent example of the often underestimated and misunderstood psychosocial and physiological impacts of climate change.

By Ethan van Diemen

chinese hate speech

Hot and angry – new study finds global heating can fuel online hate speech

A new study has found that temperatures above or below a certain threshold can be linked to a ‘marked rise’ in online hate speech in the US. It is the most recent example of the often underestimated and misunderstood psychosocial and physiological impacts of climate change.

By Ethan van Diemen

The exotic world of deadly poison

Humans have an instinctive horror of poison and for good reason — tiny doses kill and it’s everywhere.

By Don Pinnock

My friend André Brink, the Afrikaner roots I didn’t want, and the secret I wish I’d told him

Like many first-year drama students, I’d hang around the Rhodes Little Theatre because it was more entertaining than writing the essay that had to be handed in the following day. That’s how I came to be watching the technical rehearsal of André P Brink’s play, ‘Elders Mooiweer en Warm’.

By Antony Akerman

Why Safa wants to bid for the 2027 women’s football World Cup

South Africa, after becoming the first African nation to host the Fifa men’s World Cup over a decade ago, has announced its intention for a crack at becoming the first African country to host the women’s equivalent of the soccer spectacle.

By Yanga Sibembe

Women's World Cup winners USA

Why Safa wants to bid for the 2027 women’s football World Cup

South Africa, after becoming the first African nation to host the Fifa men’s World Cup over a decade ago, has announced its intention for a crack at becoming the first African country to host the women’s equivalent of the soccer spectacle.

By Yanga Sibembe

wildspastei

Hunting down the wild taste of fynvleis

This was a quest. First came the hunt, the seminal day that would stay with me forever. A year later came the fynvleis and the end of a mission.

By Tony Jackman

Hunting down the wild taste of fynvleis

This was a quest. First came the hunt, the seminal day that would stay with me forever. A year later came the fynvleis and the end of a mission.

By Tony Jackman

Subscribe to First Thing to receive the Weekend Wrap in your inbox every Sunday morning.

If you value the work our journalists do and want to support Daily Maverick, consider becoming a Maverick Insider.

Support DM