South Africa is experiencing an alarming increase in organised crime. Also in this edition: A three-step plan to fix Eskom and the exotic world of deadly poison.
A country assessment shows that South Africa is now properly notorious, having raced past Mexico, Somalia and Libya in criminality.
By Ferial Haffajee
If you were a Martian and you landed in South Africa today, what would you do to fix Eskom? The question is not who is to blame, or what we should have done years ago, but what we can do right now.
By Tim Cohen
The rand is on the ropes once again and this week has flirted with moves to the 18/$ mark. In fairness, the rand is not the only currency that has been losing ground to the greenback as the US Federal Reserve aggressively hikes interest rates. But Stage 6 rolling blackouts shine a light on the currency’s demise.
By Ed Stoddard
Like elsewhere in South Africa, the impact of the hard lockdown at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 was also felt in Limpopo, and restaurants and tourism establishments came to a standstill. Many people have since reinvented themselves in delicious and different ways.
By Bridget Hilton-Barber
Food companies are advertising unhealthy ultra processed, high in fat, salt and sugar food directly to children. This leads to unhealthy eating habits that causes obesity and malnutrition as well as diseases like diabetes and hypertension in adulthood.
A new study has found that temperatures above or below a certain threshold can be linked to a ‘marked rise’ in online hate speech in the US. It is the most recent example of the often underestimated and misunderstood psychosocial and physiological impacts of climate change.
By Ethan van Diemen
Humans have an instinctive horror of poison and for good reason — tiny doses kill and it’s everywhere.
By Don Pinnock
Like many first-year drama students, I’d hang around the Rhodes Little Theatre because it was more entertaining than writing the essay that had to be handed in the following day. That’s how I came to be watching the technical rehearsal of André P Brink’s play, ‘Elders Mooiweer en Warm’.
By Antony Akerman
South Africa, after becoming the first African nation to host the Fifa men’s World Cup over a decade ago, has announced its intention for a crack at becoming the first African country to host the women’s equivalent of the soccer spectacle.
By Yanga Sibembe
This was a quest. First came the hunt, the seminal day that would stay with me forever. A year later came the fynvleis and the end of a mission.
By Tony Jackman
