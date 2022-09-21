First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

15 Years of Load Shedding. How did we get here? Eskomplicated

Simply put: 15 years of load shedding is not bad luck, it’s bad governance. At Daily Maverick our work is to weed out the corrupt and the inept. Our journalists work to uncover the truth behind the deals that enrich a few and endanger a nation. Through this relentless effort, they are working to ensure a country that works for the benefit of every citizen and where the lights stay on.

It is critical work that we cannot do on our own. To ensure that every South African has access to the truth, our Maverick Insider community ensures that all of our news, investigations and analysis remain free for everyone to read. As more South Africans are empowered with the truth, we can move towards a future where the lights stay on (both literally and figuratively). Become a Maverick Insider and join the 18,500 people who power us when Eskom can’t.

Join Our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
The exotic world of deadly poison

Maverick Life

TOXIC TALES

The exotic world of deadly poison

Australian taipan. Image: David Clode / Unsplash
By Don Pinnock
21 Sep 2022
0

Humans have an instinctive horror of poison and for good reason — tiny doses kill and it’s everywhere.

The Amazon frog was a beautiful shade of luminous green and didn’t resist being picked up. The guide looked alarmed: “I think you should put it down and wash your hands.” It didn’t help. Within minutes, the palm of my hand was so painful I nearly vomited and actually checked the back to see if something had drilled right through. The excruciating pain lasted half an hour. The little guy sure packed a poisoned punch. 

It’s reckoned there are more than 300 species of poisonous frogs in the Amazon. They’re part of a class of creatures worldwide you want to avoid, including (at rough count) 1,200 kinds of poisonous sea organisms, 700 poisonous fish, 400 venomous snakes, 60 ticks, 75 scorpions, 200 spiders, 750 poisons in more than 1,000 plant species and several birds whose feathers are toxic when touched or eaten. 

As Homo sapiens radiated out of Africa to populate the world, they must have poisoned themselves in the thousands while working out what to eat in new lands and what not to mess with. It’s amazing we survived. Columbus solved the problem by taking dogs on his second voyage to taste foods his crew had to eat in exchanges of goodwill with natives of newfound cultures.

A venomous southern Pacific rattlesnake tastes the air in Santa Ynez Canyon in Topanga State Park on May 21, 2008 in Los Angeles, California.
A venomous southern Pacific rattlesnake tastes the air in Santa Ynez Canyon in Topanga State Park on May 21, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. Image: David McNew / Getty Images
A venomous southern Pacific rattlesnake tastes the air in Santa Ynez Canyon in Topanga State Park on May 21, 2008 in Los Angeles, California
A venomous southern Pacific rattlesnake in Santa Ynez Canyon in Topanga State Park on May 21, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. Image: David McNew / Getty Images
American green tree frog
American green tree frog. Image: Joel Henry / Unsplash
Golden poisonous frog.
Golden poisonous frog. Image: Ruben Engel / Unsplash
Dart Poison Frogs appear at a sneak preview of "Frogs: A Chorus of Colors" at the American Museum of National History May 25, 2004 in New York City.
Dart Poison Frogs appear at a sneak preview of “Frogs: A Chorus of Colors” at the American Museum of National History May 25, 2004 in New York City. Image: Chris Hondros / Getty Images

Webster’s Dictionary describes poison as a substance that, through its chemical action, usually kills, injures, or impairs an organism. It’s generally used for defence or attack — except by humans, who have employed it throughout history for murder. 

Deadly poisons active in small quantities have been a favourite way of offing opposition or unwanted spouses, especially since, until recently, there was no way to establish whether poison was involved.

It was liberally used to get rid of troublemakers and rulers in ancient Greece (Socrates was forced to take poison hemlock), Persia (Artaxerxes III and IV), China (a string of emperors), Rome and the rest of Europe (the Borgias made a science of it in Italy). After Hitler shot himself, his wife, Eva Braun, died by taking cyanide (after testing it on her dog), as did 18 leading Nazis. And millions died from Zyklon B in Nazi death camps – nearly 8,000 people were gassed each day at Auschwitz-Birkenau.

Russian President Vladimir Putin uses poison against his enemies (former spy Alexander Litvinenko died three weeks after being poisoned by radioactive Polonium-210) and the Russian leader fears it, using a food taster before meals. 

And let’s not forget Spider-Man, who exists by the grace of a radioactive spider bite, Snow White’s poison apple and the poison-dipped sword that Laertes used to kill Hamlet.

The most fabled poisoner was undoubtedly Giulia Tofana, a 17th-century entrepreneur, innovator, and (some might say) altruist who helped other women escape bad marriages and abusive husbands. She set up a cosmetics line which included a product labelled Aqua Tofana, marketed as makeup, which was laced with arsenic, lead and belladonna. Women, many trapped in arranged marriages, could slip it into their husband’s food or drink. At the time it was untraceable in the corpse. 

The potion was thought to have “removed” more than 600 men, making her one of the most successful serial killers in history. Known to history as the Queen of Poison, she sold the mixture for more than 50 years until she was caught, tortured and killed. Many of her clients were garrotted or strangled. Ever afterwards, for several centuries, arsenic was nicknamed “inheritance powder”.

Animals with no armour and often limited mobility have a different need for poison: defence. The creature with the deadliest venom is the Australian inland taipan. A single bite from the snake can contain enough venom to kill 100 people (or 250,000 mice, which it hunts). A definite case of overkill.

Taipan
Taipan. Image: David Clode / Unsplash
Australian inland taipan.
Australian inland taipan. Image: Pixy

Amazonian poison arrow frogs are also killers. There are more than 300 species and a 5cm frog packs enough poison to kill up to 20 humans. So it’s fortunate my mishap was with a lesser variety.

There’s also stuff that’s simply inimical to cellular life, like radioactivity. First prize in that department, however, are the spores of a soil bacterium called C. botulinum. They’re the most poisonous known substance and very hard to kill. They can survive in boiling water, so the commercial food industry must use super-heated canning systems. The toxic micro-beasties are widely distributed in nature and can be present on all food surfaces.

C. botulinum stops nerve cells from firing and acts at such low volume that a litre milk bottle of the stuff could kill more than six billion people. It’s neutralised by keeping food at 100°C for 10 minutes. Remarkably, there are relatively few cases of poisoning from this bacterium, but it’s a good idea to always clean your chopping board.

We also create poisons to work for us and they go by many names: biocide, fungicide, germicide, herbicide, pesticide, insecticide and even spermicide. 

We also surround ourselves with plants, the poison content of which we are usually completely unaware. Citrus fruits are evidently toxic to dogs, cats and other animals, apple pips have a small amount of a cyanogenic glycoside, mango leaves contain the same substances as poison ivy, cassava contains hydrogen cyanide which is only neutralised by cooking, nutmeg has a mild neurotoxin that can cause euphoria and, in quantity, hallucinogenic visual distortions.

Several types of beans, cherry pips, rhubarb, tomato and potatoes (if they turn green) are, to some degree, mildly toxic and grapes, evidently, are toxic to dogs.

Out in the garden, there’s poison in Natal lily, jimson weed, poinsettia, snowdrops, flame and fire lily, Lantana camara, privet, daffodil, oleander, passion flower, elephant’s ear, frangipani, bracken, syringa, all euphorbias, arum lily, foxglove, clivia and many more.

Clivia
Clivia. Image: Pixabay

Given the danger (and treachery) of the world, why don’t more of us die of poisoning? It’s because our bodies are designed to protect us from both natural and human-made toxins. 

The first line of defence is skin. It’s so waterproof, tough and tightly woven that only the smallest and most fat-soluble molecules can get through. Our sense of smell also warns us of noxious substances; if they fail there’s vomiting as a backup. 

Finally, your liver turns fat-soluble poisons into water-soluble wastes that can be flushed out through your kidneys. The balance tilts over to toxicity only when we step over the threshold of dosage.

As for the frog that turned my hand to fire, like many creatures that have no need to hide, it was absolutely beautiful. So are monarch butterflies, but they’re deadly. Many birds, simply on seeing them, instinctively throw up. DM/ML

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted