Over the past year and a half, Maverick Citizen has been investigating and writing about the often under-reported area of Food Justice, which covers issues of realising the right to food, food systems, food literacy, big food industry interference in food regulations and the detrimental health impact that ultra-processed foods have on people as well as the health system.
In this first episode we sit down with the head of Healthy Living Alliance (HEALA) Nzama Mbalati to find out whether we really know what is in the food that we eat and whether or not it may be making us sick! We also ask whether the average person really knows how to read food labels and what we should be looking for in food labels.
