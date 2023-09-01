Defend Truth

Joburg's heart of darkness

This week, a devastating fire killed 73 people in a hijacked building owned by the City of Johannesburg. For those who live and work in the inner-city, it was a tragedy waiting to happen. Our two-part series, published in late 2022, exposed Joburg’s dark heart, where criminality and neglect are the order of the day.

Bad to worse — massive gap in rightful housing and basic service delivery for Joburg’s inner city low-income residents

Due to a lack of affordable and decent housing options in the inner city of Johannesburg, abandoned or hijacked buildings have become homes and refuges for many vulnerable groups.

By Michelle Banda

Mind the gap — solutions to Joburg’s inner-city housing crisis hamstrung by budget constraints

Inner cities are spaces to live, work freely, learn and play. However, under the banner of democracy, the urban poor continue to be marginalised by being denied affordable low-income housing options.

By Michelle Banda

What it looks like inside the city’s hijacked buildings

Housing shortages are one of the biggest problems faced by the underprivileged in Johannesburg — fuelled by rapid population growth. The City of Johannesburg is facing a 500,000-strong housing backlog, with at least 100,000 people living homeless, according to the city’s last count five years ago.

73 people died in a building fire in Johannesburg

Images of heartbreak, death and dying from the Johannesburg fire

A devastating fire ripped through a Johannesburg inner city building around 1.30am on Thursday, leaving in its wake at least 73 dead and 55 injured, including children and babies. Felix Dlangamandla captured the early morning scenes.

Felix Dlangamandla 31 August 2023

