‘They told me [my son] was dead’ — mother recounts horror of Joburg fire
Residents of the Johannesburg building that caught fire on Thursday, leading to at least 74 deaths, tell Daily Maverick their stories of loss and heartbreak.
This week, a devastating fire killed 73 people in a hijacked building owned by the City of Johannesburg. For those who live and work in the inner-city, it was a tragedy waiting to happen. Our two-part series, published in late 2022, exposed Joburg’s dark heart, where criminality and neglect are the order of the day.
Due to a lack of affordable and decent housing options in the inner city of Johannesburg, abandoned or hijacked buildings have become homes and refuges for many vulnerable groups.
By Michelle Banda
Inner cities are spaces to live, work freely, learn and play. However, under the banner of democracy, the urban poor continue to be marginalised by being denied affordable low-income housing options.
By Michelle Banda
Housing shortages are one of the biggest problems faced by the underprivileged in Johannesburg — fuelled by rapid population growth. The City of Johannesburg is facing a 500,000-strong housing backlog, with at least 100,000 people living homeless, according to the city’s last count five years ago.
Residents of the Johannesburg building that caught fire on Thursday, leading to at least 74 deaths, tell Daily Maverick their stories of loss and heartbreak.
The Johannesburg building where at least 74 people died in a fire on Thursday was a provincial government shelter for women and children before ‘some challenges were encountered’. Yet the city blamed NGOs and foreign nationals for the devastating blaze.
The fire that destroyed the derelict building on the corner of Delvers and Albert Street in Johannesburg has left hundreds of families stranded. The city is helping, but resources are stretched and NGOs are calling for help.
Housing shortages are one of the biggest problems faced by the underprivileged in Johannesburg — fuelled by rapid population growth. The City of Johannesburg is facing a 500,000-strong housing backlog, with at least 100,000 people living homeless, according to the city’s last count five years ago.
Exposed: the complete list of 57 hijacked buildings in the inner city.
At least 73 people have been killed and 52 injured in a raging fire in a five-storey hijacked building on the corner Alberts and Delvers streets in the Johannesburg city centre. Daily Maverick spoke to witnesses and survivors on the scene on Thursday morning.
A devastating fire ripped through a Johannesburg inner city building around 1.30am on Thursday, leaving in its wake at least 73 dead and 55 injured, including children and babies. Felix Dlangamandla captured the early morning scenes.
At least 73 people have been killed and 50 injured in a raging fire at a five-storey hijacked building on the corner Alberts and Delvers streets in the Johannesburg city center.
Subscribe to First Thing to receive the big stories of the day in your inbox, every morning.
If you value the work our journalists do and want to support Daily Maverick, consider becoming a Maverick Insider.
Subscribe to First Thing to receive the Weekend Wrap in your inbox every Sunday morning.
If you value the work our journalists do and want to support Daily Maverick, consider becoming a Maverick Insider.
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved