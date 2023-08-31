Defend Truth

INNER-CITY BLAZE

Johannesburg CBD fire — What it looks like inside the city’s hijacked buildings

Johannesburg CBD fire — What it looks like inside the city’s hijacked buildings
Exterior view of the Express building on 44 Nugget Street, downtown Johannesburg which was previously a school and at some point a church. Photo:Michelle Banda
By Daily Maverick
31 Aug 2023
0

Housing shortages are one of the biggest problems faced by the underprivileged in Johannesburg — fuelled by rapid population growth. The City of Johannesburg is facing a 500,000-strong housing backlog, with at least 100,000 people living homeless, according to the city’s last count five years ago.

On Thursday, 31 August, in the early morning hours, a fire broke out at a five-storey hijacked building on the corner Alberts and Delvers streets in the Johannesburg city center.

At least 73 people died in the fire, with scores more injured. The building is said to have had as many as 200 people living in it.

Daily Maverick has reported extensively on Joburg’s inner-city housing crisis. The photos we’ve taken, as well as others supplied by the Johannesburg Property Owners & Managers Association, expose the circumstances people live in in the dilapidated hijacked buildings.

Also read: Bad to worse – Massive gap in rightful housing and basic service delivery for Joburg’s inner-city low-income residents

joburg housing nugget street

Makeshift boards and curtains divide the space where a community of more than 200 waste pickers reside in the Express building in Nugget Street. The occupants are both South African and foreign nationals. (Photo: Michelle Banda)

joburg housing express

What used to be a toilet in the Express building is now a locked room. Occupants survive in the building with overcrowding and a lack of electricity, water supply and sanitation. (Photo: Michelle Banda)

joburg housing crisis

Nqobile Zulu, a resident at the Express building in Johannesburg, leads us inside the dilapidated structure. (Photo: Michelle Banda)

joburg housing city

Broken windows inside a 21-unit city-owned abandoned apartment building. (Photo: Michelle Banda)

Read more: Mind the gap — solutions to Joburg’s inner-city housing crisis hamstrung by budget constraints

Fifty families have crammed into a ruined building at the corner of Alexander and Market Streets in inner-city Johannesburg. (Photo: Kimberly Mutandiro)

Platinum Place, a hijacked building in Johannesburg

Platinum Place, a formerly hijacked building in Doornfontein, after the illegal tenants had left showed the inhuman conditions in which these people lived. (Photo: JPOMA)

Platinum Place lift shaft

Platinum Place’s lift shaft had become a rubbish tip. (Photo: JPOMA)

Platinum Place's roof was missing

Platinum Place missed a roof and all the interior fittings were gone when new owners eventually took over. (Photo: JPOMA)

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

City of Joburg shuttered task team that should have cleaned up building in which 73 died
Maverick News

City of Joburg shuttered task team that should have cleaned up building in which 73 died
Johannesburg fire – 'I had to jump out from the third floor with my four-year-old'
Maverick News

Johannesburg fire – 'I had to jump out from the third floor with my four-year-old'
Lottery looter lawyer lives luxury jet-set lifestyle despite wolves at the door
Maverick News

Lottery looter lawyer lives luxury jet-set lifestyle despite wolves at the door
‘Very toxic’ – public service culture in South Africa ‘not accountable and not transparent’, say experts
Maverick News

‘Very toxic’ – public service culture in South Africa ‘not accountable and not transparent’, say experts
Ace Magashule launches African Congress for Transformation — a party for the ‘politically abused’
Maverick News

Ace Magashule launches African Congress for Transformation — a party for the ‘politically abused’

TOP READS IN SECTION

Ace Magashule launches African Congress for Transformation — a party for the ‘politically abused’
Maverick News

Ace Magashule launches African Congress for Transformation — a party for the ‘politically abused’
Gauteng’s Crime Prevention Wardens were set up unlawfully, risk abuse of police powers – experts
Maverick News

Gauteng’s Crime Prevention Wardens were set up unlawfully, risk abuse of police powers – experts
Mpho Phalatse walks, Champagne corks pop and the SA Multi-Party Charter teeters
Maverick News

Mpho Phalatse walks, Champagne corks pop and the SA Multi-Party Charter teeters
Johannesburg fire – 'I had to jump out from the third floor with my four-year-old'
Maverick News

Johannesburg fire – 'I had to jump out from the third floor with my four-year-old'
Lottery looter lawyer lives luxury jet-set lifestyle despite wolves at the door
Maverick News

Lottery looter lawyer lives luxury jet-set lifestyle despite wolves at the door

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Have something to say? Sign up to comment on articles.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options