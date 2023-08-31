Exterior view of the Express building on 44 Nugget Street, downtown Johannesburg which was previously a school and at some point a church. Photo:Michelle Banda

On Thursday, 31 August, in the early morning hours, a fire broke out at a five-storey hijacked building on the corner Alberts and Delvers streets in the Johannesburg city center.

At least 73 people died in the fire, with scores more injured. The building is said to have had as many as 200 people living in it.

Daily Maverick has reported extensively on Joburg’s inner-city housing crisis. The photos we’ve taken, as well as others supplied by the Johannesburg Property Owners & Managers Association, expose the circumstances people live in in the dilapidated hijacked buildings.

