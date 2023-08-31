The scene of the deadly fire in the inner-city of Johannesburg on Thursday, 31 August, 2023. Photo: Felix Dlangamandla

The building is said to have as many as 200 people living in it. The fire is said to have broken out in the early hours, according to Robert Mulaudzi of the city’s emergency services.

“On arrival firefighters started to evacuate all the people out of the building while conducting firefighting operations, 10 people were confirmed dead on scene and 42 people were treated on scene later transported to various healthcare facilities for further medical care. At this stage the cause of the fire incident is still a subject of investigations,” he said.

Search-and-recovery operations are ongoing and firefighters are moving through the building to pull out possibly more dead bodies, Mulaudzi added.

The disaster comes six weeks after a gas explosion ripped through the CBD, killing one person, leaving 48 others injured. The source of methane gas is yet to be confirmed.

Officials from City of Johannesburg Disaster Management have been dispatched to start facilitating relief for affected people.

This is a developing story. DM