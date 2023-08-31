Defend Truth

INNER CITY BLAZE

Images of heartbreak, death and dying from the Johannesburg fire

City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services Firefighters are currently responding to a five storey building reported earlier on this morning in Johannesburg Innercity,Corner Alberts and Delvers around 01h30. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
By Felix Dlangamandla
31 Aug 2023
A devastating fire ripped through a Johannesburg inner city building around 1.30am on Thursday, leaving in its wake at least 73 dead and 55 injured, including children and babies. Felix Dlangamandla captured the early morning scenes.

 

When an image requires no caption. Bodies of some of those who died in the devastating fire are lined up, some covered in blankets, others already in body bags. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Firefighters were on Thursday morning still dousing the fire in the condemned building. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Johannesburg emergency personnel were stretched to capacity as they responded to the fire which started around 1.30am on Thursday. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

The fire was still burning early on Thursday morning as emergency workers got it under control and retrieved the dead bodies of adults, children and babies. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Onlookers watch as emergency personnel work at the scene of the devastating fire. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

A firefighter looks out a window of the devastated building. At 11.30am on Thursday, emergency workers were working on the 4th and 5th storey. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Emergency workers converge at the entrance to the burnt building. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Fire services douse the last flames enabling emergency workers to access the building safely in search of survivors and to retrieve bodies. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

A Johannesburg hijacked building caught fire, killing 73 people

All five storeys of the building either burnt or were impacted by the smoke. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Emergency personnel load a survivor into an ambulance. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Forensic experts working on the scene where the deceased had been placed outside the burnt out building. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) DM

