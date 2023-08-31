Defend Truth

INNER CITY BLAZE

How to help? Call for urgent humanitarian aid as hundreds of Johannesburg fire face uncertain future

Grieving relatives of the deceased fire victims near the burnt-out building in Johannesburg on 31 August 2023. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
By Michelle Banda
31 Aug 2023
The fire that destroyed the derelict building on the corner of Delvers and Albert Street in Johannesburg has left hundreds of families stranded. The city is helping, but resources are stretched and NGOs are calling for help.

In the aftermath of the devastating fire that claimed 74 lives and left more than 200 families homeless in Johannesburg’s CBD, urgent humanitarian aid is desperately needed. Organisations such as Gift of the Givers, the Salvation Army and the Hope SA Foundation are ready to help, but they’re waiting for the go-ahead from the City of Johannesburg.

The families who were living in the building now find themselves without shelter, although there are reports of national government making arrangements for shelter.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Johannesburg fire – ‘I had to jump out from the third floor with my four-year-old’

The fire broke out in the early hours of Thursday morning, and help has been received from residents, NGOs and businesses.

Gift of the Givers and the Salvation Army were among the first on the scene, and are working closely with the community.

According to Gift of the Givers’ Clifford Mabe, they were called around 6am on Thursday to help provide refreshments for residents and emergency teams.

Mabe said the organisation was ready to assist the affected families, but that they were waiting for the emergency services to hand over the building to disaster management.

“After they hand over the building to disaster management, we know what to do. Our team is on standby ready to assist with what we can: mattresses, blankets, clothes and hygiene packs. As we are waiting, we need to know where the displaced families are going to spend the night and how many they are.”

According to the City of Johannesburg, at least 200 families (more than 400 people) have been affected by the fire. However, according to some residents of the five-storey building, more than 1,000 people were left homeless.

The city said on Thursday that the displaced families would be offered shelter at three sites in the inner city for 72 hours, while discussions on temporary housing were held with the human settlements department.

The sites are the Hofland Recreation Centre in Bez Valley, Ekhaya Shelter in Hillbrow and Impilo Shelter in Fairview/Jeppestown. The city further committed to offering psychological help to the affected families.

Read more in Daily Maverick: City of Joburg shuttered task team that should have cleaned up building in which 73 died

Speaking to Daily Maverick outside the building, Namritha Sivsanker, CEO of HopeSA, said: “We are available to provide support to families affected in the form of food supplies, essentials, water and blankets to ease the burden. Many of the victims said they are going to sleep on the streets because it is alleged the city is already housing about 470 people in shelters across the inner city.

“We encourage people to assist as much as they can. It’s not foreigners only… there were also South Africans affected by this tragedy, and at the end of the day, it’s human life, no matter where people come from.”

The Salvation Army has also committed to helping the victims. Major Thataetsile Semeno, PR secretary for the organisation, said they stood ready to provide emergency assistance.

“We are devastated to learn that yet another building in the city – housing dozens of people – has caught fire. The hardship that will result for hundreds of people who have lost their homes is tragic. The Salvation Army has been at the scene to assess how it can help,” he said.

Donations can be made to the following organisations:

HopeSA Foundation

Account Holder: Hope SA Foundation
Bank: FNB
Account Nr: 6288 581 0575
Branch Code: 250655
SWIFT Code: FIRNZAJJ
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/donate
Snapscan: https://pos.snapscan.io/qr/-0iz6r5Q

The Salvation Army

Bank: First National Bank
Account name: Salvation Army Red Shield Appeal
Account number: 50540087604
Branch: Braamfontein
Branch code: 251905
Reference: Please give your name and “Jhb fire” as a reference

Find out more about donating to Gift of the Givers here. DM

Payment options