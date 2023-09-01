A man carrying s foam mattress in front of the building that burnt down, on the corner Alberts and Delvers streets in Johannesburg. 1 September, 2023. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Mphilisi Motsiki, 41, slept under a makeshift structure instead of the shelter assigned to the victims of the devastating fire in the hijacked Marshalltown building that, at the last count, had killed 76 people. The death toll rose from 74 after two people died in hospital, health minister Joe Phaahla confirmed late afternoon on Friday.

Motsiki is among a number of survivors who have set up temporary structures on the Western side of the building, which wasn’t as severely damaged by the fire.

Motsiki, who grew up in Eastern Cape, said he wants to stay close to his belongings, which survived the fire as his room was part of a section that did not burn down. He also said he didn’t trust the conditions of the shelter.

This is not his the first fire he’s survived — he says he was moved from an informal settlement and ended up living in the hijacked five-storey building which used to be a shelter for survivors of GBV violence.

The government-owned building, 80 Albert Street, had become home to more than 200 families.

Read more in Daily Maverick: City of Johannesburg points finger at NGOs and foreign nationals after deadly fire

“It’s not that we are refusing to leave, it’s hard to keep your goods safe there. You have to leave to go to work, you have to take all of them otherwise you will come back to your ID, clothes gone,” said Motsiki

Motsiki says politicians show up while the issue is hot but never follow through. He has lived in multiple informal settlements in an attempt to stay close to work opportunities.

“They are coming in their suits now but I called the Department of Water for years to ask for them to fix the water leak. The whole building used one tap, and sometimes sewage would be running through. The municipal people would even view my status on Whatsapp but not respond to calls after promises.”

As he said this dignitaries were pouring in from the MECs, while Bishops and pastors from different faiths came to pray along with the Women’s League of the ruling party. These visitations were met with apathy by the community and booing from youngsters, who echoed Motsiki’s sentiments, saying there was minimal impactful action from senior delegates and more of the usual talk.

Fire victims fear shelters

Some of the residents are from Zimbabwe, South Africa, Tanzania and Malawi. Residents say the Zimbabwean Consulate has helped nationals with accommodation and, on Friday, Malawian nationals organised to seek assistance from the Malawian Consulate General.

Ali Duwa from the Light of Hope for Africa organisation says he is working to convince Malawians to go to the shelters.

“I went to check the shelter and its not as they fear. There is food, water, and shelter so I am trying to convince the community to go, I am trying to mobilise them. Members of the Malawian consulate general are here to observe and assist us because issues such as tracing family members and documentation are beyond our control,” said Duwa.

He said some of the residents had opted to stay at neighbours in nearby buildings.

Duwa noted the break in trust of institutions by immigrants, who are also scared they will be deported, or face victimisation such as in places like the Lindela Repatriation Center.

Multiple organisations arrived, including the Salvation Army, Shoprite, and Community Police Forum, with goods throughout the day, including sandwiches, starches, curry, and fruit.

City Manager, Floyd Brink is back at the #JHBFire site this afternoon. Today, he is taken around the entire building to get a better look at the damage caused by the fire and to get an understanding of how the fire moved through the building. #JoburgCBDFire #JoburgFire… pic.twitter.com/5tDNuFXEcy — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) September 1, 2023

Philile Shabangu said “We are locals so seeing people jump off buildings and get injured we knew we had to help. People have to figure out whether their relatives are in hospital or are dead. Food is one of the ways we can help”.

Government brass

MEC Mbali Hlophe and Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu visited the site on Friday morning to engage with remaining survivors who refuse to go to the allocated shelters. Many have tried to go back into the building to collect their valuables, whilst others hope to get information of their missing loved ones.

“What has happened here is a human tragedy. Many remain on site and refuse to go to our shelters as they want information about their loved ones. We have accordingly split our services between the shelters and those remaining on site, so we can provide warm meals and blankets to both sides,” a joint statement read.

“We continue to encourage all to go to the shelters where they will be within a covered shelter with access to showers, warm meals, doctors and psychosocial services from our social workers.”

Members of the Malawian Consulate General have joined the local government team in monitoring developments in the hospitals of Helen Joseph, Baragwana Memorial Hospital, and the Diepkloof mortuary.

“I can’t speak officially now as we are assessing the situation, we have to know how many Malawians are affected, then we can move forward,” a member of the Consulate General team shared with Daily Maverick. DM

Donations can be made to the following organisations:

HopeSA Foundation

Account Holder: Hope SA Foundation

Bank: FNB

Account Nr: 6288 581 0575

Branch Code: 250655

SWIFT Code: FIRNZAJJ

PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/donate

Snapscan: https://pos.snapscan.io/qr/-0iz6r5Q

The Salvation Army

Bank: First National Bank

Account name: Salvation Army Red Shield Appeal

Account number: 50540087604

Branch: Braamfontein

Branch code: 251905

Reference: Please give your name and “Jhb fire” as a reference.

Gift of the Givers

Find out more about donating to Gift of the Givers here.

Helpline

A call centre has been set up to help families locate missing people or bodies. The numbers are: 0800 203 886, 011 241 5767 and 011 355 3048. The bodies have been taken to Diepkloof mortuary and the survivors to Helen Joseph, Charlotte Maxeke, Chris Hani Baragwanath, Tembisa Provincial and South Rand hospitals.