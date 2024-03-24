Defend Truth

AGE OF ACCOUNTABILITY

Asset Forfeiture Unit to seize R33m in assets in Eskom water-trucking corruption case

Asset Forfeiture Unit to seize R33m in assets in Eskom water-trucking corruption case
Former Eskom executive France Hlakudi leaves the Palm Ridge Magistrates' Court in Ekurhuleni on 20 July 2021. (Photo: Gallo Images / OJ Koloti)
By Vincent Cruywagen
24 Mar 2024
0

In its efforts to recoup losses from an allegedly corrupt R400-million tender at Eskom’s Kusile Power Station, the Asset Forfeiture Unit will seize R33-million in properties and luxury vehicles this week after obtaining forfeiture orders from the Pretoria High Court.

Armed with two forfeiture orders totalling R33-million, law enforcement officers are expected to start seizing assets from controversial former Eskom executive France Hlakudi, among others, to recoup losses from an allegedly corrupt R400-million Eskom tender related to the Kusile Power Station in Mpumalanga.

Last week, the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) obtained the orders from the Pretoria High Court as part of its investigation into Eskom’s allegedly unlawful tender with the Tamukelo Business Enterprise.

According to Lumka Mahanjana, the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Gauteng spokesperson, Hlakudi is one of the people involved in the R400-million fraud.

It is not the first time Hlakudi has been implicated in Eskom fraud. He is one of several people accused of fraud, corruption and money laundering in connection with an allegedly fraudulent R745-million contract involving the Kusile Power Station.

He was arrested in that case in June and December 2019, along with former Eskom group executive for group capital Abram Masango, for fraud, corruption and other offences. The charges stem partly from the alleged R30-million kickback Tubular Construction CEO Tony Trindade and the company’s former chairperson, Mike Lomas, funnelled to Masango and Hlakudi. 

The R745-million contract exposed Eskom to R1.4-billion in costs, according to authorities.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Ex-Eskom bosses, Tubular Construction executives charged over R30m Kusile kickbacks saga

Explaining the alleged maladministration and corruption in the most recent case, Mahanjana said Eskom appointed a vendor, Tamukelo Business Enterprises, to provide water-trucking services to the Kusile project site between 15 June 2009 and November 2020.

Tamukelo had then made various payments to current and former Eskom executives. Mahanjana added that the findings implicated Tamukelo’s members and representatives.

Eskom, Kusile

Eskom’s Kusile Power Station in Mpumalanga on 5 May 2023. (Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

In addition to Hlakudi’s involvement, the NPA said former Eskom contracts manager Duduzile Babalwa Moyo, “who was responsible and/or involved in the appointment, managing and approving payments to Tamukelo, received payments or benefits of over R24-million from Tamukelo. Moyo used a convoluted structure of entities, as well as members of her family, to receive and utilise funds received from Tamukelo.”

Others who allegedly benefited include: Siphiwe Musa Wandile Mkhwanazi, who was previously employed by Tamukelo as an operations manager and was the sole member of Phuwanda Trading CC, a subcontractor to Tamukelo; Lloyds Muzi Sambo, Tamukelo COO; Mukelo Pertunia Sambo, founder of Tamukelo; Zenzile Carol Sanderson, Sambo’s wife and former member of Tamukelo; and Ntjie Kenneth Segooa, a former Eskom employee.

According to the two forfeiture orders, the following assets may be seized by the state from the companies and individuals allegedly involved:

  • A property in the luxury Silver Lakes Estate in Pretoria;
  • A Mercedes-Benz Viano;
  • A Chevrolet Utility;
  • Casambo Lodge on a farm near Mbombela, and another property next to it;
  • Properties in Mbombela;
  • A Subaru Impreza;
  • A VW Polo Vivo Blue Line;
  • A Yamaha Golf Car; and
  • A Yamaha Raptor 90 quad bike.

According to Mahanjana, the next step will be to sell the properties at a public auction and return the proceeds to Eskom. Criminal investigations are still ongoing, she added.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Hawks arrest Eskom manager in connection with R1m fraud at power utility

Mahanjana reiterated that the forfeiture orders are part of the AFU’s asset recovery strategy, which seeks to reclaim the proceeds of corruption for the state.

“The overall National Anti-Corruption Strategy by law enforcement agencies is to strengthen the fight against corruption by pursuing both civil and criminal processes to ensure that impunity is no longer a given,” she added. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

After the Bell: Markus Jooste was hoist with his own petard
Maverick News

After the Bell: Markus Jooste was hoist with his own petard
The Steinhoff story does not end with Jooste’s suicide, but it did begin with weak corporate governance
DM168

The Steinhoff story does not end with Jooste’s suicide, but it did begin with weak corporate governance
Hermanus residents express anger and sympathy over Jooste's death by suicide
Maverick News

Hermanus residents express anger and sympathy over Jooste's death by suicide
Transnet reveals details of plan to rope in private sector to fix its rail network
Maverick News

Transnet reveals details of plan to rope in private sector to fix its rail network
Scores to settle — Boks’ clash with Six Nations champs Ireland a watershed moment for both teams
Maverick News

Scores to settle — Boks’ clash with Six Nations champs Ireland a watershed moment for both teams

TOP READS IN SECTION

Hermanus residents express anger and sympathy over Jooste's death by suicide
Maverick News

Hermanus residents express anger and sympathy over Jooste's death by suicide
Court orders FNB to freeze payments from Jacob Zuma’s account – and recover R2.9-million plus interest
Maverick News

Court orders FNB to freeze payments from Jacob Zuma’s account – and recover R2.9-million plus interest
Lawsuit launched against environment minister in bid to halt African penguin extinction
Maverick News

Lawsuit launched against environment minister in bid to halt African penguin extinction
Fight over state’s oil and gas assets reveals Gwede Mantashe’s growing conflict
Maverick News

Fight over state’s oil and gas assets reveals Gwede Mantashe’s growing conflict
Mapisa-Nqakula faces no confidence vote, files interdict against arrest amid corruption claims furore
Maverick News

Mapisa-Nqakula faces no confidence vote, files interdict against arrest amid corruption claims furore

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.