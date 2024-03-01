Defend Truth

ROAD TO 2024 ELECTIONS

Change Ends Now – Roger Jardine’s new political party won’t contest May 29 polls

Change Ends Now – Roger Jardine’s new political party won’t contest May 29 polls
Roger Jardine during the launch of Change Starts Now's election manifesto at the Kliptown Youth Centre on 19 February 2024 in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Fani Mahuntsi)
By Victoria O’Regan
01 Mar 2024
0

The political party, launched in December 2023, is out of the 2024 election race before it’s even started. The move follows a decision by the Constitutional Court not to hear a matter on signature requirements for unrepresented parties.

Former FirstRand Group chair Roger Jardine’s political start-up Change Starts Now will not contest in the 2024 national and provincial elections, the leader announced on Thursday evening. 

The party had only 10 days prior launched its manifesto in Kliptown, Soweto, on 19 February 2024, setting out big ideas to improve society. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Banker-turned-presidential hopeful Roger Jardine proposes R500bn wealth and pensions tax to reconstruct SA

The banker-turned-party leader, in a statement posted to X, blamed the “…recent Constitutional Court ruling and the barriers it imposes on newly established political parties”, which means Change Starts Now “like several other parties, faces a prejudicial, logistical timetable to qualify for the ballot”.

“We have therefore taken a decision that, while we believe that it is essential to give voters as much encouragement to vote by providing them with a range of options, in the interests of increasing the chances of political change, we offer support to political parties who share our values and the aspirations that we believe voters are looking for,” Jardine said.

On Monday, South Africa’s apex court declined to hear a matter relating to signature requirements for unrepresented political parties on an urgent basis. Political think tank Rivonia Circle and Mmusi Maimane’s Build One SA (Bosa) had petitioned the Constitutional Court in December 2023, to urgently finalise its decision on how many signatures new parties which are not represented in any of the legislatures needed for the elections. 

This is after the Constitutional Court struck out the Electoral Amendment Act’s provision requiring that to stand, independents needed to obtain signatures equivalent to 15% of the votes required to win a seat in the previous election in the province in which they intended to register. It ruled that independent candidates required 1,000 signatures of registered voters to register with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC). 

However, the court stopped short of scrapping the 15% requirement for parties which are not represented in any of the legislatures.  

The IEC earlier on Monday had chided political parties complaining about the signature threshold and submission timeframe. It said that all independent candidates and political parties who intend to contest in the elections must submit their nomination requirements by 8 March.

‘Continue to work on’

Jardine launched Change Starts Now on 10 December last year, in Riverlea, Johannesburg. Many residents of the crime-ridden community were unconvinced of Jardine’s presidential bid, questioning the timing of the party’s launch

The party’s leadership comprised some familiar faces, including veteran activist and former Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood, former Helen Suzman Foundation director Nicole Fritz, the Progressive Health Forum’s Dr Aslam Dasoo, and former UDF leader and Thabo Mbeki speechwriter Murphy Morobe. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Roger Jardine: ‘We have to fix the balance sheets of SA Inc,’ says Change Starts Now presidential hopeful

“Change Starts Now (CSN) was launched in December 2023, recognising a desperate national crisis. We understood then what our research has since shown us: South Africans are demanding political change, and their expectations and demands for a political alternative are not being met,” Jardine said on Thursday.

“Ours and independent research tells us that only 41% of voters want to vote for the African National Congress (ANC). However, South Africa’s dilemma is that not enough voters see current opposition parties as an acceptable alternative.”

Jardine said that in the nearly three months since Change Starts Now’s launch, it had “established a significant national following and launched our Change Charter – a manifesto for hope – widely acknowledged as a pragmatic vision for how we kickstart our economy and drive inclusive development and social solidarity”. 

He said that while the party’s research and engagements with South Africans had shown people are “abandoning the ANC, a lot of political work is needed to unite South Africans behind a shared vision for the future of our country”.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Latest poll shows ANC’s rocky road to election, with coalition potholes ahead

Jardine concluded that “CSN will continue to work on, champion and advocate for the ideas in our Change Charter”. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Police top brass sit in at court as five suspects appear for murder of rapper AKA and Motsoane
Maverick News

Police top brass sit in at court as five suspects appear for murder of rapper AKA and Motsoane
Dricus du Plessis spotted in Cape Town - But in who’s Merc?
Sponsored Content

Dricus du Plessis spotted in Cape Town – But in who’s Merc?
From Zuma to Tom Moyane’s nephew, the MK party is awash with controversy
Maverick News

From Zuma to Tom Moyane’s nephew, the MK party is awash with controversy
2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Student and Youth photography shortlist
Maverick Life

2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Student and Youth photography shortlist
SA has ‘four months’ to avoid a natural gas Day Zero as Sasol contract supply crisis looms
Africa

SA has ‘four months’ to avoid a natural gas Day Zero as Sasol contract supply crisis looms

TOP READS IN SECTION

Seven arrested, including alleged ‘mastermind’, for murder of rapper AKA - Police Minister Cele
Maverick News

Seven arrested, including alleged ‘mastermind’, for murder of rapper AKA – Police Minister Cele
Nigerian cops trace kingpins to South Africa after cocaine, pistols and ‘military items’ smuggled from Durban
Business Maverick

Nigerian cops trace kingpins to South Africa after cocaine, pistols and ‘military items’ smuggled from Durban
From Zuma to Tom Moyane’s nephew, the MK party is awash with controversy
Maverick News

From Zuma to Tom Moyane’s nephew, the MK party is awash with controversy
SA has ‘four months’ to avoid a natural gas Day Zero as Sasol contract supply crisis looms
Africa

SA has ‘four months’ to avoid a natural gas Day Zero as Sasol contract supply crisis looms
Gold Leaf Tobacco: SARS claims billions from Sasfin in Rudland money laundering debacle
Business Maverick

Gold Leaf Tobacco: SARS claims billions from Sasfin in Rudland money laundering debacle

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Daily Maverick The Gathering 2024 banner

Daily Maverick has secured an esteemed speaker line-up...

to help make sense of Elections 2024.

Trevor Manuel, Prof Thuli Madonsela and Minister Ronald Lamola are among the latest panellists confirmed for Daily Maverick The Gathering Twenty Twenty-Four.

Join us, on Thurs 14 March 2024 at CTICC Cape Town or online wherever you are, for an event that will put the election in perspective.

Make your taxes work for you

Donate to Daily Maverick’s non-profit arm, the Scorpio Investigative Unit, by 29 February 2024 and you’ll qualify for a tax break.

We issue Section 18A tax certificates for all donations made to Daily Maverick. These can be presented to SARS for tax relief.

Make your donation today

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Otsile Nkadimeng - photo by Thom Pierce

A new community Actionist every week.

Meet the South Africans making a difference. Get Maverick Citizen in your inbox.