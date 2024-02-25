ROAD TO 2024 ELECTIONS
Change Starts Now manifesto outlines wealth tax to fund R500bn reconstruction
This is a summary of the Change Starts Now manifesto that was launched in Kliptown, Soweto, on 19 February. It sets out fundamental ideas to improve society. As part of its coverage in the run-up to the elections, Daily Maverick is outlining major political party manifestos to help you decide which party to vote for.
Grants and social support policy
- End the segmentation of society into permanent “winners” and “losers”;
- Make significant increases in social and welfare grants, from the cradle to the grave;
- Urgently and publicly evaluate and consider proposals for a universal basic income;
- Apply the principle “the most vulnerable receive urgent care and can live with dignity and hope”; and
- Only 46% of South Africans have a running tap in their homes – deal with water as an emergency.
Climate change and the environment
- Promote renewable energy;
- Ensure SA becomes a global supplier of critical minerals; and
- Set up green industrial parks to become net exporters of electricity.
Crime and corruption
- Decentralise crime-fighting to improve safety;
- Introduce more community-level policing;
- Get illegal guns out of the system through dedicated intelligence-driven, specialist firearm units; and
- Restore and strengthen trusted, targeted and specialised policing units.
Economy
- Set up a Reconstruction and Growth Fund capitalised and ring-fenced outside the fiscus to protect it.
- Funded by a once-off, three-year temporary reconstruction tax. This will raise R500-billion to fund immediate social protection interventions;
- Funded through a wealth tax of 1.5% a year for three years; a corporate income tax increase of 4.2 percentage points for three years (from 28% to 32.2%); a tax increase for top earners (more than R1.8-million a year) from 45% to 49.5%; and a 1%-a-year charge on retirement funds for three years;
- Focus relentlessly on electricity, logistics and water infrastructure to increase GDP growth to above 2.5%;
- Foster competition in network industries to increase growth by a further 1%;
- Use the private sector for a massive infrastructure investment drive through public-private partnerships; and
- Accelerate investment to 22% of GDP over five years to create five million jobs and reduce unemployment by 37%.
Education
- Expand early childhood education – only 1.6 million of 11 million children aged 0-4 years are in education programmes. Fix this.
Financial sector
- Nationalise the Reserve Bank;
- Start state-owned banks, including a national state bank into which all grants and pensions must be paid;
- Start a state-owned insurance company that government employees must use; and
- Ensure that 80% of all private retirement funds are administered and run by black-owned companies.
Food
- Emergency relief for an epidemic of hunger – one in five people doesn’t have enough food to eat
- Increase the child support grant;
- Target support for children younger than three facing stunting;
- Increase support for subsistence and smallholder farmers; and
- Make nutritious, basic foodstuffs cheaper.
Health
- Centralise strategic decision-making and decentralise operational decisions;
- Treat public hospitals as autonomous facilities;
- Develop a bridge between the public and private health systems;
- Give provincial hospitals greater autonomy to contract;
- Incentivise medical schemes to buy from either public or private health;
- Allow private practitioners to follow their patients into the public sector; and
- Develop a universal framework for emergency care.
National Health Insurance – NHI
- Adopt the recommendations of the Health Market Inquiry, which focused on excessive private-sector costs, and make significant proposals;
- Build bridges between private and public systems;
- Decentralise health services; and
- Jardine says the NHI Bill is a plan for a R600-billion state-owned enterprise, built on a failed model.
Housing
- End spatial inequality by promoting mixed-income, high-density housing development; and
- Reorient the housing budget to increase demand-side subsidies rather than direct-supply programmes.
Jobs
- Use infrastructure investment to drive massive employment – five million opportunities; and
(See Economy).
Land
- Convene a National Land Council to review the different aspects of land reform.
Energy
- Focus relentlessly on electricity, logistics and water infrastructure;
- End blackouts in three to four years; and
- Focus on renewable energy.
Civil service
- Professionalise the civil service. This is a pivotal focus for Change Starts Now. It proposes the wholesale improvement of public service and administration; and
- Implement models for viable institutions of shared governance that harvest the best ideas, energy and collaborations.
Reality check
- It’s a beautiful and short manifesto that starts with an essay to envision a future state for South Africa. This resonates with the Freedom Charter, the Constitution and the National Development Plan, which all start this way.
- The tax increases for a Reconstruction Fund will require a lot of influence work, because South Africa’s small tax base is already highly taxed and poorly serviced, with high dependency levels on individuals.
Cool things
- The health, food security and early childhood education proposals are excellent. DM
This article first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick newspaper, DM168, which is available countrywide for R29.
Comments - Please login in order to comment.