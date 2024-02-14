Defend Truth

GLOBAL SOUTH GATHERING

Fikile Mbalula heads to Moscow for forum on combating Western ‘neocolonialism’

Fikile Mbalula heads to Moscow for forum on combating Western ‘neocolonialism’
Illustrative image, from left | Russian President Vladimir Putin; ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula (Photos: Contributor / Getty Images | Gallo Images / Luba Lesolle)
By Queenin Masuabi
14 Feb 2024
0

The ANC indicated it will join political parties from the Global South in Russia this week to discuss forming an organisation to challenge the dominance of the West and erode neocolonialism.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula will this week lead the governing party’s delegation to Moscow where several political parties from the Global South will finalise the details of a structure that is being formed to confront neocolonialism. 

The informal forum, which will be held from 15-17 February and will be officially launched at the end of March, is an initiative of the United Russia party, which is aligned with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The three-day meeting is expected to recommend the establishment of a forum organising committee headed by Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council.

While it’s unclear which parties will be present, an organising committee meeting in November 2023 included political formations from Algeria, Belarus, Brazil, Venezuela, Zimbabwe, Indonesia, China, Cuba, Laos, Lebanon, Mozambique, Myanmar, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Syria, Tajikistan and South Africa, according to Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to media reports, representatives from North Korea’s ruling party and Central African Republic’s president will attend this week’s meeting.

A gathering concept note, titled “The concept of an Inter-Party Forum of Advocates Against Modern Neocolonialism Practice”, says that the United Nations has fallen short in creating equality between former colonial powers and colonies. 

It further sets out that these former colonial powers have continued to maintain their supremacy in the modern-day political landscape.

“In practice, these countries keep exercising the right of the powerful by other means. Direct and open subordination has been replaced by a system of abusive relationships and ethnocide based, among other things, on credit dependence, illegal sanctions that bypass the UN Security Council, and the imposition of destructive cultural, religious, and educational attitudes instead of traditional values,” it reads. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: South Africa’s connection with Putin’s Russia – Your burning questions answered

The formation of the forum is based on the UN General Assembly’s Resolution 1514 — Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples — adopted in 1960.

“The distinctive feature of the Forum is that it does not target any particular state or international organization and is open to broad cooperation with all interested parties by the objectives and principles of the UN Charter and the international law.

“The forum aims to promote the development of a global political system that would ensure reliable and indivisible security, global stability and justice, compliance with the benevolent non-interference principle, and respect for cultural and civilisational identities,” the concept note reads.

The proposed organising committee is intended to develop the programme of the forum for the founding event, compile a preliminary list of its participants and working bodies, and draft its final documents.

However, it has already been noted that all decisions of the committee will be made through consensus and those on technical issues will be made by a simple majority of the participants.

In an article ahead of this week’s forum, Alexey Drobinin, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Foreign Policy Planning Department, blamed the West for imposing sanctions on rivals and freezing their assets, economic exploitation and propagating “deviant sexual orientations”.

“Today, more and more states are openly opposing the unfair policy of Washington, its satellites and Western-controlled international organisations. There are more and more examples of successful interstate cooperation outside Western-centric organisations and entities.

“BRICS and the [Shanghai Cooperation Organisation] are becoming stronger, the Non-Aligned Movement has received a new lease of life, and the Group of Friends in Defence of the Charter of the United Nations has been established at the UN,” Drobinin wrote.

SA-US relations hang in the balance

This move could further jeopardise the already troubled relationship between South Africa and the US.

Just last week, it was reported that the US House of Representatives was seeking to introduce legislation which would require the US administration to conduct a full review of US relations with South Africa because Pretoria is supposedly siding with the US’s adversaries, including Hamas, Russia and China.

If passed, the “U.S.-South Africa Bilateral Relations Review Act” would also require the administration to report to Congress “explicitly stating whether South Africa has engaged in activities that undermine United States national security or foreign policy interests”.

The Bill said that no later than 30 days after its enactment if it is passed by both the House and the Senate the US president should deliver to Congress and publicly release “an unclassified determination explicitly stating whether South Africa has engaged in activities that undermine United States national security or foreign policy interests”.

This could also affect the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) which provides preferential access to the US market for the exports of eligible African countries, including South Africa.

The US and South Africa have been at odds over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and South Africa’s support for Palestine in the war against Israel has added to the tensions, particularly SA’s application to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Israel’s alleged genocide in Gaza.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Diplomatic fallout of ICJ ruling on Israel could put SA’s Agoa renewal at risk

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa subsequently warned that there may be “fightback campaigns” following the ICJ’s ruling and claimed that critics might want to influence South Africa’s upcoming elections.

“The fightback may focus on our domestic politics and our electoral outcomes in order to pursue a regime change agenda. Some people have said this was a David and Goliath contest,” he said.

“We must be aware that while we have done what we believe was driven by our conscience and principles, and while we took the matter to the courts which were set up by those who were there, we are blamed for taking the matter to the courts that they have set up and we should not be blamed for that,” he said at the time. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Trio jailed for 537 fraudulent Road Accident Fund claims
Maverick News

Trio jailed for 537 fraudulent Road Accident Fund claims
Hawks move to collar one of their own over alleged extensive Lottery corruption
Maverick News

Hawks move to collar one of their own over alleged extensive Lottery corruption
ICJ’s Gaza genocide case — a big win, but with what effect?
Op-eds

ICJ’s Gaza genocide case — a big win, but with what effect?
Cape Town aims to protect residents from up to six stages of rolling blackouts by 2026
South Africa

Cape Town aims to protect residents from up to six stages of rolling blackouts by 2026
Product recall — more brands of peanut butter pulled off shelves over toxin fears
Maverick News

Product recall — more brands of peanut butter pulled off shelves over toxin fears

TOP READS IN SECTION

The magic behind the meteoric rise of Tyla, Grammy award winner and Queen of Popiano
Culture

The magic behind the meteoric rise of Tyla, Grammy award winner and Queen of Popiano
Product recall — more brands of peanut butter pulled off shelves over toxin fears
Business Maverick

Product recall — more brands of peanut butter pulled off shelves over toxin fears
Trio jailed for 537 fraudulent Road Accident Fund claims
Maverick News

Trio jailed for 537 fraudulent Road Accident Fund claims
Asleep at the wheel — President Cyril Ramaphosa, a non-Energizer Bunny
Maverick News

Asleep at the wheel — President Cyril Ramaphosa, a non-Energizer Bunny
Cape Town housing ‘mediator’ interdicted from accessing buildings, making threats
Maverick News

Cape Town housing ‘mediator’ interdicted from accessing buildings, making threats

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options