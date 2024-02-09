From the IFP to the Freedom Front Plus, the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), the African Transformation Movement (ATM) and the DA, the general sentiment was that the State of the Nation Address (Sona) President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered on Thursday was little more than a stump speech for his governing ANC. The opposition parties called on voters to ensure it was Ramaphosa’s last Sona.

As DA leader John Steenhuisen put it in a statement later: “None of the promises made by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his last five Sona speeches have ever been kept, and not a single piece of pragmatic, workable legislation has been tabled… The South African economy has all but flatlined, there are no new jobs, corruption is worse than it has ever been, crime is spiralling out of control, and millions of our children are starving to death.”

As Ramaphosa told the story of the governing ANC’s achievements through “Tintswalo — democracy’s child”, including free health, education and education financing, social grant support and employment equity policies, Steenhuisen told another version of Tintswalo’s story.

“In South Africa today, there is a 70% chance that Tintswalo will be unemployed. There is a 50% chance that she is one of the 30 million people who live below the poverty line. Any day, Tintswalo could become one of the 75 people murdered or one of the 115 women who are raped or subjected to gender-based violence…

“Should she get sick, Tintswalo may die in a state hospital that has no electricity due to load shedding. And when she opens her taps, there is no longer any water coming out…”

That Ramaphosa would take the long view of the ANC’s 30-year stint in the Union Buildings and as the majority in the parliamentary benches was not unexpected. On Wednesday, presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya nixed speculation that Ramaphosa would announce an election date.

“This State of the Nation Address is different and unique in so many ways… It is important that it is allowed its own expression, and that South Africans can take out of it the celebratory element of it. Remember, we are marking 30 years of our democratic dispensation… It is important that you allow these key elements to be expressed as much as possible without adding other issues.”

Much of Ramaphosa’s Sona dealt with South Africa’s economy. While the President maintained that the worst of the rolling blackouts were behind the country, they escalated to Stage 3 immediately after the address ended.

A day before the Sona, petrol and diesel prices went up by 75 cents per litre and 73 cents per litre, respectively, which will increase the cost of food and put more pressure on consumers already hard hit by the cost-of-living crisis.

South Africa’s deficit has increased and debt interest repayments are the fastest-growing budget line item. In January, the World Bank dropped South Africa’s 2024 growth prospects to 1.3%. Unemployment is 41.2% on the expanded definition that includes those too disheartened to even try looking for work.

Bookending his Sona with references to Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and the country’s quest for equality, prosperity and constitutional democracy, Ramaphosa delivered a series of achievement listicles.

On jobs

The Expanded Public Works Programme and Presidential Employment Stimulus created more than 1.7 million “work and livelihood opportunities”, and placed more than one million assistants in classrooms in 23,000 schools.

Since 2022, new jobs created had increased every quarter and “we now have more people in employment than before the pandemic”, according to Ramaphosa. Over the past five years, 1,000 black industrialists whose firms employ more than 90,000 workers were supported.

On the economy

The economy was three times larger than 30 years ago, and the number of employed South Africans had increased from eight million in 1994 to more than 16.7 million.

“We are on track to resolve the most important constraints on economic growth by stabilising our energy supply and fixing our logistics system,” Ramaphosa said. “As these obstacles are removed, the true potential of our economy is unleashed.”

On electricity

Since reviving the renewable energy programme five years ago, more than 2,500MW of solar and wind power had been connected to the grid, while tax incentives and subsidies announced in last year’s Sona had more than doubled the amount of rooftop solar capacity. Since the embedded power generation licensing threshold was abolished, more than 120 new private energy projects were now in development, and 14,000km of new transmission lines were being built.

“The reforms that we have initiated and the work that is under way will enable us to end load shedding, to improve our logistics system, to achieve water security and ultimately to create jobs,” Ramaphosa said. “While our challenges have never been greater, our response to these challenges will lead us to greater prosperity than we have ever known.”

On climate change and just transition

A special economic zone in Boegoebaai would drive investment in green energy and green hydrogen, while the government supported electric vehicle manufacturing. Over the past year, financing pledges for the Just Energy Transition Investment Plan had increased from around R170-billion to almost R240-billion.

On State Capture

More than 200 State Capture accused had been prosecuted, freezing orders of R14-billion obtained and R8.6-billion in corrupt proceeds recouped, while a “revitalised South African Revenue Service” had collected R4.8-billion in previously unpaid taxes, and the Special Investigating Unit was pursuing civil litigation involving R64-billion.

“We have restored the independence and capability of our law enforcement agencies to tackle corruption and crime,” Ramaphosa said.

On global affairs

From the African Continental Free Trade Area to the African peace initiative in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and taking the Palestinian cause “to prevent further deaths and destruction in Gaza” to the International Court of Justice, South Africa was playing its international role, Ramaphosa said.

“Today, every South African can hold their heads high, confident that we have assumed our rightful place on the world stage. We remain committed to playing a constructive role on our continent and around the globe.”

Hitting the electioneering notes for the ANC, Ramaphosa said National Health Insurance (NHI) would be incrementally implemented. He went off script, saying, “I am looking for a pen” to chants of “sign, sign, sign [the NHI Bill]” from the ANC benches.

Rampahosa hinted at an extension of the Covid-era R350 Social Relief of Distress grant. “We have seen the benefits of this grant and extend it and improve it as the next step towards income support for the unemployed.”

A stump speech

That this was an electioneering speech was underscored by the labour federation Cosatu’s gentle and generous support, tempered with a hint of impatience about the lack of infrastructure development.

“President Ramaphosa’s tasks have been the most difficult of any President since our democratic state was born in 1994… [We] must equally acknowledge where government, led by our ally, the African National Congress has done well.”

Krutham analyst Peter Attard Montalto described the Sona as mostly backward-looking.

“What was the rallying cry? Well, it wasn’t quite as explicit as saying ‘vote ANC’, but it strongly intimated that the ANC was doing all it needed to be doing in terms of a government agenda and must be trusted to continue.”

Glass half full

Business Unity South Africa (Busa) CEO Cas Coovadia seemed cautiously upbeat in an interview with Newzroom Afrika, emphasising the progress made from public-private partnerships.

That was also the take of the Minerals Council South Africa, which welcomed “the signs of progress coming from joint business and government interventions in logistics, energy and crime and corruption” which the Sona highlighted.

“We must continue with vigour to implement the structural reforms necessary to encourage and facilitate the private sector’s participation in energy generation and transmission, rail and port operations, and water reticulation,” said Minerals Council CEO Mzila Mthenjane.

Ramaphosa on Thursday was determinedly glass half full, detailing how his government had overcome the Covid-19 pandemic, and was dealing with stubborn unemployment and other “challenges”.

“We have come a long way in the last five years. We have built on the achievements of the last three decades and we have taken decisive measures to address the immediate challenges facing South Africans.”

Ramaphosa and the ANC must be hoping this Sona — and the commemoration of the 30th anniversary of SA’s first democratic vote on 27 April — can sway sentiments with messages of progress and change.

Right now, polling pundits put the ANC at risk of losing its majority, for the first time in 30 years. But that will be up to voters on the day at the hustings. DM