President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at the 2023 State Of The Nation Address at Cape Town City Hall. (Photo: Gallo Images / Daily Maverick / Victoria O'Regan)

Tonight (Thursday, 8 February), President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the last State of the Nation Address (Sona) of South Africa’s sixth administration since the dawn of democracy in the country.

Speaking during a briefing on Wednesday, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya noted the significance of this year’s address.

“This State of the Nation Address is different and unique in the sense that — and I think it is important — that it is allowed its own expression and that South Africans can take out of it the celebratory element.

“Remember, we are marking 30 years of our democratic dispensation. It is also the last State of the Nation under the sixth administration and so what you will have is a reflection over the past 30 years coupled with the work of the administration in the last five years,” he said.

He said the date for the provincial and national elections would be announced within 15 days.

“There has to be an allowance of 90 days to finalise preparations between the time the date is proclaimed and the actual time of elections,” Magwenya said.

In a pre-Sona statement, Parliament emphasised South Africa’s “remarkable journey of transformation”.

“From the shadows of apartheid and institutionalised racism, South Africa emerged as a beacon of hope, embracing the principles of democracy, human rights, non-racialism, non-sexism, and unity. Our Parliament has been at the heart of this transformation, steering the nation towards a prosperous and inclusive future.

“As we celebrate 30 years of democratic Parliament, let us remember the strides we have made in reconciliation, nation-building, and gender equality. Our journey has not been without challenges, but it is through these challenges that we have matured and strengthened our resolve to build a united and prosperous nation,” read Parliament’s statement.

Opposition parties, however, say there’s little to celebrate.

Opposition unimpressed

Earlier this week, DA leader John Steenhuisen highlighted the importance of “defeating the ANC and keeping the EFF and other radicals out of government”.

He called on voters to support “a Multi-Party Charter government with the DA at its heart.

“I am not here today to tell you about the state of South Africa. We all know the dire state our country is in,” he said.

“I’m also not here to tell you what Cyril Ramaphosa will say at Sona, because we all know that he will only deflect, distract and make empty promises. I’m here to tell you about the DA’s blueprint to rescue South Africa.”

Steenhuisen set out five key areas which the DA would focus on in its first 100 days of office if it were voted into power:

Fixing the institution of Parliament to turn it into the engine room of reform; Ending load shedding by embracing privatisation; Abolishing cadre deployment in favour of merit-based appointments and a capable state; Halving the rate of violent crime, including murder, attempted murder and gender-based violence; and Growing the economy while protecting social grants.

This year’s Sona will once again be held at the Cape Town City Hall as the National Assembly building has not yet been repaired following the 2022 fire there.

The second-biggest opposition party, the EFF, will hear from the courts on Thursday morning whether six of its leaders, including Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu, can attend the event after they were suspended by Parliament for storming the stage during last year’s Sona.

‘Ramaphosa should apologise’

Freedom Front Plus (FF+) leader Pieter Groenewald believes that the President’s speech will be no more than “hollow words loaded with rhetoric and propaganda”.

The party would like to hear Ramaphosa address the unemployment crisis, load shedding and the country’s ailing economy.

“Truth be told, the President should use his Sona to apologise to the people of South Africa for the country’s decline and the numerous empty promises he made during his tenure as head of state. The FF+ does not have high hopes for any new, meaningful announcements. Whatever is said or promised should be taken with a pinch of salt in any case.

“The FF+ is calling on each and every eligible South African voter to register and vote to ensure that this is the last Sona delivered by a President and government that have nothing more to offer to save the country from utter ruin,” he said.

African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader Vuyo Zungula on Wednesday told Daily Maverick that he did not believe that Ramaphosa had anything more to offer.

Zungula said the government should focus on bettering the lives of ordinary people and boosting local manufacturing.

“There should be basic goods produced here in SA… Each district is able to produce, not just in Johannesburg, so that jobs are created. We need to be reviving factories in SA and making sure that our people are economically savvy.

“When it comes to load shedding, it should be that power stations are maintained so they can provide adequate power,” said Zungula.

The Good party’s secretary-general, Brett Herron, said South Africa was a significantly different country from what it was during apartheid.

“The real trouble we face lies in the extent to which the democratic state has proven incapable of using the fruits of democracy to nourish those who were cast to the margins under colonial and apartheid governments.

“There has been insufficient redress for the social and economic exclusion of the past, and insufficient improvement in the quality of life and dignity of people of colour and women,” Herron said.

He said the country had to focus on renewables to solve its power crisis, “the fastest and least expensive way to add new generation capacity”. He said the Social Relief of Distress grant was insufficient and a basic income support grant towards the lower bound poverty line of R1,058 should be introduced. DM