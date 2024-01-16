David Teeger of SA Emerging during the CSA One Day Cup, Division 2 final match between ITEC Knights and SA Emerging at Mangaung Oval on October 20, 2023 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. (Photo: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images)

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has submitted a Promotion of Access to Information Act (Paia) application to obtain the risk assessment report which Cricket South Africa (CSA) claims was the basis of relieving David Teeger of captaining South Africa Under-19 at the age group World Cup starting on Friday.

Teeger was stripped of the captaincy on Friday, a week before the start of the home tournament.

CSA said, “Protests related to the war in Gaza can be anticipated at the venues for the tournament [and] … they are likely to focus on the position of the SA Under-19 (SA U19) captain, David Teeger.”

This comes after the 19-year-old last year dedicated his Rising Star Award received at the Absa Jewish Achiever Awards to Israeli soldiers.

CSA launched an inquiry into his comments and independent advocate Wim Trengove SC cleared Teeger of any wrongdoing.

However, the threats of protests at the venues of the World Cup — such as Potchefstroom, where SA play their opening match against West Indies — have seen CSA rescind its decision on the captaincy.

CSA on Sunday announced that Western Province allrounder Juan James will take over as captain.

Contrary to CSA’s reasoning for relieving Teeger of “a risk that [the protests] could result in conflict or even violence”, an independent security analyst told Daily Maverick there was no direct risk of this.

The DA, clearly of the same opinion as the independent security analyst, has requested to see the risk assessment report that CSA has reportedly followed.

“This report is crucial to understanding the basis on which CSA made its decision to strip Teeger of the captaincy,” the party said in a statement on Monday.

“Recent media reports indicate a lack of tangible proof regarding any threats to the team, as senior officials responsible for securing cricket events and sources within the State Security Agency, police and security experts have all confirmed the absence of substantial threats.

“The association must divulge who their security analysts and experts are, the basis on which the decision was made, and specifics regarding the threats received that led to the decision.”

The DA threatened to “escalate the matter to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)” if CSA does not reinstate Teeger as captain.

“The DA insists that CSA should prioritise the rule of law, protect the players’ rights to free expression, belief, conscience, and religion, and not succumb to threats or intimidation,” the statement further read.

“The party warns that allowing such a precedent to stand could lead to future unjust decisions based on arbitrary criteria. The DA remains committed to defending the principles enshrined in the Bill of Rights and will take all necessary actions to ensure justice and fairness prevail in South African sports.” DM