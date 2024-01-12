Sport

STUMPED

David Teeger stripped of captaincy ahead of under-19 World Cup as threat of protests loom

David Teeger of during the Men's U19 Tri-Series. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)
By Keanan Hemmonsbey
12 Jan 2024
After being appointed as SA under-19 captain, following an inquiry into comments made about Jewish soldiers, CSA has now backtracked and taken the captaincy away from David Teeger a week out from the start of the tournament.

David Teeger has been stripped of the SA under-19 captaincy by Cricket South Africa (CSA) a mere week before the under-19 World Cup is set to commence at JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom.

Late last year Teeger endured an inquiry by CSA regarding comments he made concerning Israeli soldiers. He was cleared of any wrongdoing by the independent inquiry headed by advocate Wim Trengove SC and was officially announced as captain a few days later in December.

CSA have now backtracked, stating that Teeger continuing as captain of the junior national team poses a security risk to the tournament.

“As is the case with all such events, CSA has been receiving regular security and risk updates regarding the World Cup,” a CSA statement read.

“We have been advised that protests related to the war in Gaza can be anticipated at the venues for the tournament. 

David Teeger

David Teeger of South Africa during the Men’s U19 Tri-Series. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

 “We have also been advised that they are likely to focus on the position of the SA Under-19 (SA U19) captain, David Teeger, and that there is a risk that they could result in conflict or even violence, including between rival groups of protestors.

“CSA has a primary duty to safeguard the interests and safety of all those involved in the World Cup and must accordingly respect the expert advice of those responsible for the safety of participants and spectators.

“In all the circumstances, CSA has decided that David should be relieved of the captaincy for the tournament. This is in the best interests of all the players, the SA U19 team and David himself. 

“David will remain an important and active member of the squad and we wish him and the team every success in the tournament. The newly appointed captain will be announced in due course.”

David Teeger, Uday Saharan

David Teeger and Uday Saharan during the Men’s U19 Tri-Series, seventh Youth ODI Final match between South Africa and India. (Photo: Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

Contrary to CSA’s statement, an independent security analyst told Daily Maverick that there is no direct risk from protesters to Teeger playing in the tournament, but government or police may have a different view on the matter.

Attempts to reach out to CSA Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe and CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki were unsuccessful while Chairperson of the Board of Directors, Lawson Naidoo said he had no further comment.

A new captain has not yet been appointed with South Africa’s tournament set to get underway against West Indies next week Friday. DM 

