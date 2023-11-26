Sport

CSA PROBE

Inquiry to investigate SA under-19 cricket captain’s pro-Israel comments at awards ceremony

Inquiry to investigate SA under-19 cricket captain’s pro-Israel comments at awards ceremony
David Teeger of SA Emerging during the CSA One Day Cup, Division 2 final match between ITEC Knights and SA Emerging at Mangaung Oval on 20 October 2023 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. (Photo: Charle Lombard / Gallo Images)
By Keanan Hemmonsbey
26 Nov 2023
0

David Teeger, who was set to captain South Africa’s under-19 cricket team at next year’s junior World Cup, could have that honour taken away following comments he made at the Jewish Achiever Awards.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has appointed an independent inquiry to determine whether comments made by South Africa under-19 cricket captain David Teeger breached either the CSA or Central Gauteng Lions codes of conduct, CSA announced on Sunday.

Teeger (18), the head boy of King Edward VII School (KES), said the following after receiving the Rising Star Award on 22 October at the Absa Jewish Achiever Awards at Sandton Convention Centre:

“Yes, I’ve been [given] this award, and yes, I’m now the rising star, but the true rising stars are the young soldiers in Israel. And I’d like to dedicate it to the state of Israel and every single soldier fighting so that we can live and thrive in the diaspora.”

Teeger’s words were reported by the South African Jewish Report on 26 October.

This was flagged by the Palestine Solidarity Alliance (PSA), which lodged an official complaint with the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc), CSA and Gauteng Lions Cricket for Teeger to be suspended from representing the national team following his “provocative, biased and inflammatory” comments.

Teeger was announced by CSA as captain of a provisional 18-player under-19 World Cup squad for the tournament in January next year.

South Africa was last week confirmed as the host of the biannual tournament after the initial host, Sri Lanka, and its board were provisionally suspended from the International Cricket Council because of extensive government interference in the board’s administration.

CSA held a board meeting on Saturday in Johannesburg where the decision was made to appoint an independent inquiry into Teeger’s statement, which will be adjudicated by advocate Wim Trengove.

“The inquiry will be conducted expeditiously and the decision of Adv Trengove as well as his reasons will be made public,” CSA said. 

The situation is thorny, given that Teeger is not contracted by either CSA or the Central Gauteng Lions despite playing for both (at under-19 level).

CSA board chairman Lawson Naidoo referred Daily Maverick to the CSA statement when asked for further comment.

Attempts by Daily Maverick to reach Teeger were unsuccessful, but a source close to him said that Teeger regretted his statement.

Teeger’s comments follow the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas after Hamas launched a series of attacks in southern Israel on 7 October, killing at least 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking about 240 hostages.

In response, Israel launched a full offensive on the Gaza Strip, which by Sunday had, according to Hamas, killed more than 15,000 people, mostly civilians.

Teeger, who is an orthodox Jew, is currently writing his matric exams. The batter has never received media training as he has never had a professional cricket contract.

In its statement, the PSA called for Gauteng Lions and CSA to establish an inquiry into Teeger’s comments.

The PSA called Teeger’s comments a “provocative and inflammatory political statement, worsened by the fact that he made it at a time when thousands of innocent Palestinian people, men, women, children and babies were being killed by the Israeli army”.

They demanded that Teeger be suspended from representing the Gauteng Lions and the SA under-19 side at the World Cup next year.

Whether either will be done is up to the independent inquiry to decide. The inquiry will also establish whether CSA has a leg to stand on in either case as Teeger is not formally contracted by either entity. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Caught again! Durban tries to hide crappy sea water quality results as holiday season beckons
Maverick News

Caught again! Durban tries to hide crappy sea water quality results as holiday season beckons
Steenkamp family spokesperson addresses the media as Oscar Pistorius gets early release, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Steenkamp family spokesperson addresses the media as Oscar Pistorius gets early release, and more from around the world
Pistorius to walk free — after chequered justice experience in prison
Maverick News

Pistorius to walk free — after chequered justice experience in prison
No matter how angrily the ANC reacts, its candidate process is tainted
Maverick News

No matter how angrily the ANC reacts, its candidate process is tainted
What’s cooking today: One-pot chicken and potatoes
TGIFood

What’s cooking today: One-pot chicken and potatoes

TOP READS IN SECTION

Pistorius to walk free — after chequered justice experience in prison
Maverick News

Pistorius to walk free — after chequered justice experience in prison
Caught again! Durban tries to hide crappy sea water quality results as holiday season beckons
Maverick News

Caught again! Durban tries to hide crappy sea water quality results as holiday season beckons
ANC liable for over R100-million in 2019 elections banners fiasco - Supreme Court of Appeal ruling
Maverick News

ANC liable for over R100-million in 2019 elections banners fiasco – Supreme Court of Appeal ruling
NPA's bungled Matshela Koko Kusile corruption case sounds alarm bells over directorate's preparedness to prosecute
DM168

NPA's bungled Matshela Koko Kusile corruption case sounds alarm bells over directorate's preparedness to prosecute
Yes, it’s Black Friday, and SA is back to Stage 6 for the weekend amid pressure on reserves
Maverick News

Yes, it’s Black Friday, and SA is back to Stage 6 for the weekend amid pressure on reserves

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options