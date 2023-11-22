In the most recent example of suspected corruption involving a SAPS member, Cheslyn Heckrath, a police constable from Belhar Police Station, was arrested on Monday, 20 November at the station for allegedly accepting R1,000 to assist a fraud suspect escape from custody.

A video circulated on social media shows members of the Western Cape Anti-Corruption Unit storming the police station on Monday and handcuffing Heckrath while reading him a warrant of arrest for corruption and aiding and abetting an accused.

Video link:

According to Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile, the policeman’s arrest relates to allegations that he accepted money and helped a 22-year-old man, who was arrested on Friday, 17 November 2023 on suspicion of fraud, to escape from the holding cells.

“Whilst in detention the suspect was approached by the SAPS member who requested him to pay an amount of R1,000 in exchange to be assisted to escape. The suspect made arrangements and received the cash via e-wallet.

“The constable then assisted the suspect to escape during the night as per their prior arrangement. The suspect, however, was re-arrested in the early hours of Saturday, 18 November 2023, when he blew the whistle on corruption,” Patekile said.

Following an investigation, the docket was filed with the Directorate of Public Prosecution and it issued an arrest warrant, which was duly executed on Monday.

Heckrath appeared briefly before the Bellville Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday on a charge of corruption and aiding and abetting escape from lawful custody. He was released on R2,000 bail, and his case was postponed until 30 January 2024.

Patekile issued a harsh warning to all SAPS employees in the Western Cape to refrain from corruption and criminality.

“Members of the public are encouraged to report incidents of corruption so that the SAPS can be rid of bad elements who tarnish the good reputation and loyalty of hardworking police officers,” the provincial commissioner said.

The latest corruption allegation involving a SAPS officer comes only one day after former Hawks commander Esmerelda Bailey was convicted by the Bellville Serious Commercial Crimes Court on charges ranging from corruption to drug possession, obstruction of justice and firearm loss.

Bailey is known for the investigation that led to Dina Rodriques being sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of baby Jordan Leigh Norton in June 2005.

Bailey was arrested and charged in December 2011 by the Serious Corruption Investigation team after she stole an exhibit firearm, sold a docket, stole a cellphone from a crime scene and sold a set of police uniforms. She was released on R10,000 bail in the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court in December 2011.

According to Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Zinzi Hani, her conviction follows numerous court appearances. The matter has been remanded to 24 November 2023 for pre-sentencing. Bail has been extended.

These two cases are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to reports of significant corruption within the SAPS, according to a recent report by Gun Free South Africa and the African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Cops can’t be trusted to turn around SA’s decades-old trajectory of firearm control failures – new report

The report – The State of the Central Firearms Registry in South Africa: Challenges and opportunities – was launched in July 2023. Daily Maverick has reported extensively on it and allegations of police corruption relating to guns.

One of the most recent cases is the trial of former police sergeant Alfonso Cloete, suspected of being a member of the 28 Mobster gang. The case is being heard before Judge Deidre Kusevitsky in the Western Cape High Court.

The gang, allegedly headed by Elcardo Adams, reportedly has ties to the 28s gang. According to the indictment, which contains an array of serious charges, it is alleged that Sergeant Roderique Brown sold his private firearm to Cloete in 2017. This firearm was later found at the gang’s stronghold in Happy Valley, Blackheath, during a police search.

The gang is accused of contravening the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, murder, attempted murder, dealing in drugs, illegal possession of ammunition and firearms and possession of explosives. One of the attempted murder charges against the accused, including Cloete, alleges that they conspired to assassinate the investigating officer, Sergeant Barnard Wilson, between March and June 2019.

Other reports related to alleged SAPS corruption include: