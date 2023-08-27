Students walked from UCT’s Roscommon Residence where Uyinene Mrwetyana lived, to the post office in Claremont, which the deceased's family plans to convert into a wellness centre for women and children. (Photo Brenton Geach)

As South Africa celebrates Women’s Month, the Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation (UMF) dedicated this time to remembering the tragic loss of Uyinene Mrwetyana, the 19-year-old University of Cape Town (UCT) student who was brutally murdered four years ago. Collaborating with the UCT, the foundation organised a unity walk aimed at raising awareness about gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

The walk, on Saturday, 26 August, saw representatives of various sectors of society, including the UMF, UCT, civil society organisations, the government, institutions of higher learning, and the Cape Town community join together to commemorate Uyinene’s life and advocate for an end to GBVF.

The route stretched from Roscommon House, Uyinene’s former residence, to Clareinch Post Office, the tragic site of her brutal murder, committed by employee Luyanda Botha on 24 August 2019.

Various voices echoed through the event, lending their perspectives on the fight against GBV.

Professor Elelwani Ramugondo, UCT deputy vice-chancellor, reflected on the symbolism of the Clareinch Post Office and the importance of addressing individuals capable of perpetrating such violence.

“When we think about Uyinene, as tragic as it is compared to other tragic acts, there was something different about it. What made it stand out is the place where she met her fate. A place that is meant to be familiar to all of us. A post office. A place where we often receive good things and personal gifts,” Ramugondo said.

“This reminded us of how those who are capable of committing such painful crimes walk humbly amongst us.”

An emotional Nomangwane Mrwetyana, Uyinene’s mother and co-founder of the UMF, addressed the crowd, highlighting the pain the family still feels and the importance of transforming the place that caused them such anguish. She urged everyone to support them in changing the post office into a place of healing and to remember not only Uyinene, but all victims of gender-based violence.

“The wound is still open; it is still a great loss. Assist us to transform this place. It cannot continue as a post office at all. We want this place that caused pain to us to be transformed into a place of healing,” Mrwetyana said.

“Whatever that would mean, whether it’s a museum, whether it’s a wellness centre, whether it’s a library, but something that will add value to the lives of young people.”

Councillor Katherine Christie, representing Cape Town’s Ward 58, told Daily Maverick that she was committed to changing the Clareinch Post Office’s name and transforming it into a place of healing, away from its painful history.

“The building is owned by Telkom and it’s rented out to the post office. I will approach them and ask them to cooperate with us, and I will do my best to persuade them to change the name and possibly to cancel the lease with the post office. Turn this place into something else,” said Christie.

“And I’ll also ask the mayor and the city how we can do this and ask him to support me. My timeframe is always as soon as possible.”

Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, Western Cape provincial health minister, drew parallels between the Covid-19 pandemic and GBVF, emphasising the latter’s urgency and the need for everyone to combat it collectively. She urged the younger generation to break the cycle of abuse and advocated for a society free from violence.

“Gender-based violence is a pandemic worse than Covid, but we prioritise the Covid as a government. We prioritise TB. We are prioritising HIV. I’m not saying they shouldn’t be prioritised. But [GBV is] one pandemic that requires everyone, all of us, which is priceless. You don’t even have to invest, you just have to change how you think about women,” Mbombo said.

“Young ones, we are saying to you, if you don’t break the cycle, one day it’s gonna be you sitting on that mattress with your own child being a victim of GBV.”

Luyolo Lengisi, co-founder of Langa For Men, spoke about the importance of how boys were raised to prevent future violence. He apologised on behalf of men who had caused harm and emphasised the need for rehabilitation.

Hlengiwe Gugulethu Lisa Dube, president of the UCT Student Representative Council, emphasised the role of nurturing the boy child and redefining masculinity to create a future free from violence.

“I believe in a positive change. A focus on the boy child, the theme, reminds us that our fight for justice and equality is holistic. We cannot overlook the importance of raising our young boys correctly, who grow up to be respectful, compassionate and empathetic men,” Dube said.

“Uyinene’s memory calls us to address the root causes of gender-based violence and the challenge of the norms that perpetuate it. Our struggle for gender equality does not mean neglecting the boy child.”

The event concluded with a shared commitment to ongoing action against GBVF and renewed determination to create a safer and more equal society.

Uyinene’s legacy serves as a reminder that the fight against gender-based violence requires continuous effort and unwavering dedication. DM