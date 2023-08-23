Maverick Citizen

Zimbabwe elections — ‘I wish I could go home and vote but it is financially impossible’ 

Zimbabweans at the bus terminal in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on 22 August, 2023. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
By Jim Mohlala
23 Aug 2023
Daily Maverick spoke to three Zimbabweans living around Burgersfort, Limpopo, who were not able to return home to take part in the elections on 23 August, 2023. 

Farai —  self-employed electrician from Burgersfort 

“I wish I could go home and vote but it is financially impossible for me, I struggled to come here, and going back means there is a chance that I might not be able to come back, not just because of financial reasons but because it took me a lot to get here [to South Africa], and I do not imagine having to go back home.

“Zanu-PF must be stripped of its ruling powers because they did nothing but collapse my country. I, along with many others were convinced that they were the right [leadership] to take over from Mugabe but little did we know.

“My family says they [the ruling party] are forcing young people to go to rallies, yes I believe them, I have no reason not to believe them. I worry about their safety all the time, that is the most concerning thing to me at the moment, we will see what happens after the elections and I doubt there is a normal citizen who doesn’t want Zanu out.”

Read more in Daily Maverick: The youth of Zimbabwe are already jaded

Kudzai — street vendor, Bothashoek

“I find myself longing to return to Zimbabwe to exercise my right to vote in the hope of bringing change by ousting the ruling Zanu-PF party. The desire for change is strong within me, as I witness the struggles of my fellow citizens who remain in the country. However, the harsh reality of my financial situation restrains me from making the journey back home. I live hand to mouth, with meagre savings, just enough to sustain myself day by day. The thought of leaving behind the little security I have for the chance to be a part of a potential turning point in Zimbabwe’s history is both daunting and inspiring.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Zimbabwe goes to the polls, with civil society and opposition voicing deep concerns

“As I weigh the decision, I hold onto the belief that the citizens still within the country can make a difference by casting their votes against the incumbent party. I hope that their collective voices can resonate and bring about the change that so many of us yearn for. It’s a bittersweet dilemma — the wish to be physically present, standing shoulder to shoulder with my fellow Zimbabweans in this crucial moment, and the struggle to afford the journey back home.

Read more in Daily Maverick: ‘We are tired’ – Zimbabweans headed home to vote pin their hopes on change to end their ‘suffering’

“I remain hopeful that the people’s desire for change will overcome the obstacles in its path and lead the nation towards a new chapter of progress and unity.”

Chenai — door-to-door vegetable seller, Praktiseer 

“I find myself in a challenging situation. While I’m here in South Africa, I’m eager to go back home to Zimbabwe to vote and contribute to change by hoping that Zanu-PF will be voted out.” DM

The three interviewees are undocumented residents and thus their surnames have been withheld and their photos have not been published as a security precaution.

