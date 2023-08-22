Defend Truth

The youth of Zimbabwe are already jaded – reflections on voting in the elections on Wednesday

A front page of a newspaper in Harare, Zimbabwe, 01 June 2023. Zimbabwean President Mnangagwa has set 23 August 2023 as the day for general elections in Zimbabwe and 02 October 2023 for a run--off election if necessary. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Aaron Ufumeli)
By Radio Workshop
22 Aug 2023
Young people in Zimbabwe are torn. Not just about who to vote for, but whether or not they’ll vote at all. Zimbabweans head to the polls on Wednesday  August 23. It may be the first or second time young people can participate in the election of a president since the end of Robert Mugabe’s 37-year rule in 2017. The coup that toppled him sparked new hope. But election violence, an unstable economy and lack of reforms in the years since have jaded Zimbabwe’s youth.

In this podcast,  Zimbabweans – both in their home country and the diaspora in South Africa – reveal their feelings and their dreams for their country on the eve of the elections.

 

This podcast story was first aired on August 16 by Radio Workshop and Magamba Network. It is republished here with permission. DM

