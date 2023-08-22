Africa

COUNTDOWN TO 23 AUGUST

‘We are tired’ – Zimbabweans headed home to vote pin their hopes on change to end their ‘suffering’

‘We are tired’ – Zimbabweans headed home to vote pin their hopes on change to end their ‘suffering’
Scenes from the Beit Bridge border on 22 August, 2023, the day before Wednesday's elections in Zimbabwe. (Photos: Rudzani Tshivhase)
By Nonkululeko Njilo and Rudzani Tshivhase
22 Aug 2023
0

Wednesday is D-Day for Zimbabweans to go to the polls, and the diaspora in South Africa can only vote if they head back home. On Tuesday morning, Daily Maverick spoke to Zimbabweans at the Beitbridge border and the Braamfontein cross-border bus terminal.

As early as 5am on Tuesday, dozens of Zimbabweans living in South Africa  flocked into the cross-border bus terminal in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, with many headed home for the general election on Wednesday.  

Many carried large suitcases and bags, but most notably, basic food items, some of which were being wrapped and packed by those working at the rank. “In God we trust” was inscribed on some of the buses headed to the country’s 10 provinces. 

A bus preparing to leave the terminal in Johannesburg on 22 August 2023 ahead of the national elections,there are mixed reactions from those going home about the outcome of the elections.(Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Among the returnees was Solomon Ndlovu from Chegutu who has been living in South Africa since 1990. He had been dreading the trip for months, but decided to head home to cast his vote, hoping it will bring some change for his family.

“I am not in South Africa by choice, but by poverty. Maybe if I vote this time  around things will change for real. And if they do, I will happily go back home.”   

On Wednesday, 23 August 2023, more than six million registered residents will head to the polls to elect Zimbabwe’s next president, local council representatives and members of parliament.

Zimbabweans at the bus terminal in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on 22 August 2023. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

The presidential race – which is mainly between Nelson Chamisa, leader of the main opposition Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC), and Emmerson Mnangagwa, the incumbent president and leader of the Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (Zanu-PF) – is expected to be tight. 

For Ndlovu, change means a stable economy that can create jobs. He was barely concerned about who would take over. “I do not care about politics, but change for us, ordinary people.”    

I believe Chamisa is the right man for the job, he is young [45] and he understands the severity of the suffering we have endured.

South Africa is home to more than 700,000 Zimbabweans, according to preliminary data released by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency.

Unlike the citizens of many other countries, the diaspora in South Africa need to travel home if they wish to vote because there is no voting option outside the country. 

Zimbabweans

Sibongile Sibanda returned from Zimbabwe on Tuesday morning and said she would not vote. ‘I want change but I don’t know if it will come after these elections,’ she added at the bus terminal in Johannesburg on 22 August 2023. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Zanu-PF has governed the country since independence – for 43 years – and won 50.7% of the vote in the 2018 elections, according to The Outlier. 

See the voting patterns in previous elections here

Returning to Zimbabwe means high travel costs, which are unaffordable for many living in the country. The cheapest standard bus ticket costs R750 (one way), and can be as much as R1,200, depending on dates and availability. 

Jabulani Sibanda of Gweru said he was heading home because, unlike Zimbabweans in South Africa who struggle to make ends meet, he had the financial means and wanted to do the right thing. 

“We are tired,” he said.   

“I am voting because I want things to get better. I have been voting since the early 1990s but things have remained the same or gotten worse.  

“I believe Chamisa is the right man for the job, he is young [45] and he understands the severity of the suffering we have endured.”  

A Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) supporter attends CCC’s last 2023 election campaign rally at the Freedom Square in Harare, Zimbabwe, 21 August 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI)

For Sibanda, change means employment and better working conditions, because, as things stand, “there are no trade unions; they know that people are desperate and hungry so they take advantage”.   

Read more in Daily Maverick: Zimbabwe 2023 Elections

A bus rank marshal who asked not to be identified said he was pleasantly surprised by the number of people using buses to head back home in the past week.  

Ordinarily, about four buses were released a day, but lately the number had tripled, forcing them to even outsource additional buses. 

“Many people have been going to Zimbabwe. I was wondering why because it is not holidays and it is mid-month, it is never so busy.”     

There will never be change in Zim, Mnagangwa will rule until Jesus comes back.

By contrast, while people were leaving in numbers, some were arriving in Johannesburg, mostly from Bulawayo and Harare, saying they had no interest in voting. Those who spoke to Daily Maverick cited far more important matters they needed to attend to in South Africa, including study applications, visiting loved ones and work. 

Listen to this podcast about young Zimbabweans’ views on voting  

Daily Maverick was denied access to a bigger Zimbabwe bus rank on Simmonds Street, Braamfontein, because “it is private property”. 

Different views

Barely 2km from the rank are several businesses including salons, eateries and retail shops where many Zimbabweans work. Theirs was a different tale. 

Tatenda Karongwe, a barber, opted to remain in South Africa because he believed the election would not bring about any material change for the ordinary citizens.  

Solomon Ndlovu, who is originally from Chegutu, was at the Braamfontein bus terminal. ‘I am not in South Africa by choice, but by poverty,’ he said. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Above all, he was concerned about the flawed electoral processes. 

“I would rather send the money [for bus fare] to my family than go home just to vote.  

“There will never be change in Zim, Mnagangwa will rule until Jesus comes back – it does not matter if people vote or not, he will always win.”   

Hairdresser Colani Ngwenya echoed those sentiments. “Voting in Zimbabwe is a waste of time. Everyone is not happy, that’s why we are here. It is even worse for people at home who see poverty every day. They vote but nothing happens; he [Mngagangwa} will still win.” 

A view from Beitbridge – ‘It is not good to be a native of nowhere’

A small number of Zimbabweans were crossing the Beitbridge border outside Musina into Zimbabwe early on Tuesday morning. Others were coming from Zimbabwe to South Africa. 

Beitbridge Home Affairs Border Post

Archive image – Zimbabwe citizens at Beitbridge Home Affairs Border Post. (Photo: Gallo Images)

Speaking at the border, Steven Chuma, a truck driver in South Africa, said he was not going home to vote due to work commitments. Besides, he feared Zanu-PF would rig the elections. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: It’s ‘foolish bravery’ to take part in these Zimbabwe elections

“Those results must be counted properly without rigging. People can vote for their president if they want, I am working here in South Africa and have registered to vote in Zimbabwe, but unfortunately due to the pressure of my profession I won’t go to vote,” said Chuma. 

He said the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission should display the results immediately outside each polling station to avoid tampering with the results.

Life in South Africa, he added, was better than in Zimbabwe since basic groceries were cheaper.

Another Zimbabwean at the border, Thomas Moyo, said he was going home to vote, and is optimistic that the polls will bring about positive changes in the country which was once the breadbasket of southern Africa.

“I think there is hope my vote is for change. CCC might take the lead. People are tired of Zanu-PF, no jobs… everything is scattered in Zimbabwe. My vote is for change. In Zimbabwe it’s difficult, here in South Africa everything’s okay,” said Moyo. 

Archive image – Trailers loaded with goods stand at Beitbridge border station near the border crossing with Zimbabwe, near Musina, South Africa, on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. (Photo: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Residents who live just across the border at Beitbridge, who come to the small town of Musina to buy basics, also had mixed feelings about the elections. Some said they were going to vote while others were not keen.

Fear-driven vote

An independent political analyst from Limpopo, Phethani Madzivhandila, predicted  Zanu-PF would win.

“They will win not because people love the party, but because they are afraid of violence as happened in the 2008 general elections”, said Madzivhandila. 

It was important for Zimbabweans to vote because it was the only tool to effect political change in a democratic environment. “Voting is good and important and by not voting is an expression that there is something wrong going on. It is not good to be a native of nowhere, it’s important to fight for your homeland either through elections or civil society movement.”

See video clip here from BeitBridge on 22 August, 2023.

Director of ports of entries in the Department Home Affairs Stephen van Neel said there is no special arrangement for the movement of people returning to vote in Zimbabwe. During key religious holidays – such as  Christmas and Easter – border management provided additional manpower and service points. 

In a bid to monitor the movement of travellers, a joint operation by the police, immigration and border patrollers had begun, about 800m from the border. Some foreigners without valid documents had been arrested. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

South Africa’s moment of political hope has finally arrived
Op-eds

South Africa’s moment of political hope has finally arrived
Plea for Transnet to ‘slow down’ after train ploughs into four rhinos at Phongolo
Africa

Plea for Transnet to ‘slow down’ after train ploughs into four rhinos at Phongolo
Cry Zimbabwe – Zanu-PF plans to rule forever
Africa

Cry Zimbabwe – Zanu-PF plans to rule forever
All these years later, race, exclusion and inequality are still central to our political reality
Maverick News

All these years later, race, exclusion and inequality are still central to our political reality
Wholesale review of immigration regimen may see SA (temporarily) exit UN convention on refugees
Maverick News

Wholesale review of immigration regimen may see SA (temporarily) exit UN convention on refugees

TOP READS IN SECTION

Wholesale review of immigration regimen may see SA (temporarily) exit UN convention on refugees
Maverick News

Wholesale review of immigration regimen may see SA (temporarily) exit UN convention on refugees
Plea for Transnet to ‘slow down’ after train ploughs into four rhinos at Phongolo
Africa

Plea for Transnet to ‘slow down’ after train ploughs into four rhinos at Phongolo
Ramaphosa will use BRICS Summit to make clear a second-term bid in 2024
Maverick News

Ramaphosa will use BRICS Summit to make clear a second-term bid in 2024
A new sheriff in town, says Ndithini Tyhido, leader of what was once the ANC’s flagship region in the Western Cape
Maverick News

A new sheriff in town, says Ndithini Tyhido, leader of what was once the ANC’s flagship region in the Western Cape
City of Joburg's Floyd Brink highlights challenges of service delivery and revenue collection
Maverick News

City of Joburg's Floyd Brink highlights challenges of service delivery and revenue collection

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Have something to say? Sign up to comment on articles.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options