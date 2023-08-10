Authorities ‘ready for any eventuality’ as Correctional Services boss decides whether Zuma goes back to prison

Former president Jacob Zuma holds a press conference a few days before being arrested at Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday, 4 July 2021. (Photo: Leila Dougan)

Members of the SAPS and SANDF have been deployed to KwaZulu-Natal and other potential hotspots around South Africa and are “ready for any eventuality” as the commissioner of Correctional Services is due to announce whether former president Jacob Zuma should return to prison to finish his 15-month sentence for contempt of court.

In July 2021, when Zuma was arrested at his home in Nkandla and imprisoned at the Estcourt Correctional Centre, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng erupted in an orgy of violence, looting and arson, which resulted in the deaths of more than 350 people and cost the economy more than R50-billion.

Several people were arrested – some are facing trial but the ringleaders are still at large.

After serving only two months of his 15-month sentence, Zuma was released by former Correctional Services chief Arthur Fraser. His decision was challenged by the Democratic Alliance and NGOs, and the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruled in November 2022 that Zuma’s release was unlawful.

In its ruling, the SCA said: “Whether the time spent by Mr Zuma on unlawfully granted medical parole should be taken into account in determining the remaining period of his incarceration is not a matter for this court to decide.

“It is a matter to be considered by the commissioner. If he is empowered by law to do so, the commissioner might take that period into account in determining any application or grounds for release.”

In July, the Constitutional Court upheld the SCA’s decision.

Zuma was recently in Russia, where he spent weeks getting medical check-ups and treatment. He returned to South Africa last Thursday.

Correctional Services Commissioner Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale is expected to make his decision public on Thursday, 10 August on whether Zuma must return to prison or remains free, on parole.

“The Department of Correctional Services is able to confirm that it has received representations from relevant parties on the incarceration term for the former president, Mr Jacob Zuma. Commissioner Thobakgale is to make his decision on or before 10 August 2023 and it will be communicated publicly,” Correctional Services said.

This week, members of the SANDF and SAPSs, including the Public Order Policing Unit, were deployed from other provinces into KwaZulu-Natal.

SANDF members have been told to be on high alert and to be ready for “emergency deployment”.

SAPS spokesperson Athlenda Mathe confirmed that the police had increased their presence at potential hotspots.

“All questions about Zuma’s incarceration should be directed to the Department of Correctional Services. But, on our side as the police, we have always said that we are ready for any eventuality and our forces are ready to be deployed wherever there is trouble. So, we are ready,” Mathe told Daily Maverick on Wednesday evening.

Women’s Day overshadowed

The upcoming decision on Zuma’s imprisonment overshadowed the government’s Women’s Day celebrations in KwaZulu-Natal, which were held at the Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu, north of Durban.

KwaZulu-Natal’s first female premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, was the keynote speaker at the event, which was attended by thousands.

Dube-Ncube told the crowd that the government alone could not end gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) and everyone in the community — church groups, civic organisations, political parties and other social formations — should fight it.

She said women should take a leaf from the book of more than 20,000 women who in 1956 marched to the Union Buildings and burnt their passbooks while demanding an end to the racist laws that restricted and discriminated against black South Africans.

“These women were led by women of valour and substance, among them Sophia de Bruyn, Lilian Ngoyi, Helen Joseph and Rahima Moosa who forced the then prime minister, JG Strydom, to flee. By doing so, these women inspired the famous saying: ‘You touch a woman, you touch a rock, you will die. Wathint’abafazi wathint’imbokodo uzokufa, finish.’ ”

Dube-Ncube said holding the Women’s Day celebrations in KwaMashu was significant because it allowed them to highlight some of the pertinent and painful challenges faced by the community, including high levels of unemployment, poverty and GBVF.

KwaMashu is next to Inanda, an informal settlement that tops violent crime statistics, including cases of GBVF.

Dube-Ncube said: “It is a shame that Inanda police station has now become notorious because it is a leading GBVF hotspot nationally.”

She said that despite local, provincial and national government campaigns and legislation, and efforts from law-enforcement agencies, the scourge of women abuse continued unabated.

Her sentiments were echoed by women from other parties and various sectors of society.

In a statement, the IFP’s Women Brigade said it was appalled by the high levels of violence perpetrated against women and children in South Africa.

“The shocking prevalence of women abuse that permeates our communities is a grim reminder that more has to be done to curb this gruesome societal ill. Femicide is still a blight on society, with South Africa being ranked as one of the most dangerous countries in the world for femicide and intimate partner abuse,” said Phumzile Buthelezi, leader of the IFP’s Women’s Brigade.

Some people who attended the event expressed concern over the impact of Zuma’s potential arrest.

Zanele Shezi (37) from Bhambayi said, “Why must they arrest an old man? There are many people who are eating government money, including councillors, but they are not arrested. Why must they target Zuma alone?”

Nomagugu Sabela (53) from KwaMashu said she believed everyone, including Zuma, should be equal before the law.

“But I am very worried. I remember the hardships we endured after Zuma was arrested last time. We don’t want a repeat of that.” DM