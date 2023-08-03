INNER-CITY STANDOFF
Taxi strike begins immediately across Western Cape, ranks emptied over by-law clash with City
A taxi strike has been called immediately in the Western Cape, the South African National Taxi Council has announced. Eight regional associations met in Makhaza, Cape Town, on Thursday to deliberate on the current tensions between the industry and the City of Cape Town.
Santaco Western Cape chairperson Mandla Hermanus said it was better for their vehicles to be pulled out of all the ranks in the province than being impounded by officials.
The move comes after tension between City of Cape Town officials and taxi operators soared on Wednesday when a taxi driver was shot by a traffic official.
Read more in Daily Maverick: Tension boils over after Cape Town traffic officer shoots taxi driver in wake of new municipal by-law
“Santaco has resolved that our vehicles should be pulled from all the ranks wherever they are in the province this afternoon and be parked at homes until the 9th.”
Tensions between the City of Cape Town and taxi operators have been simmering over a new by-law that gives power to the municipality to impound vehicles rather than fining drivers for offences such as not displaying registration plates, being unlicensed, overloading and failure to stop when instructed to do so by an officer.
The violence on Monday prompted Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga to “strongly” discourage and condemn “any form of violence from all parties involved in dealing with this impasse”.
The minister “recognises the vital role” of the taxi industry, but “resorting to violence and acts of aggression not only undermines the rule of law but also jeopardises the safety and well-being of passengers, law enforcement officials, and innocent bystanders”.
Chikunga urged “all stakeholders to work together and find common ground, without resorting to violence, in order to speedily address the challenges faced in the taxi industry”, and called on the taxi industry “to ensure compliance with the laws and regulations governing their operations”.
During Thursday’s meeting, Hermanus said the City of Cape Town has no intention of forming a working relationship with the taxi industry. He said they do not support the breaking of the law but accused the municipality of trying to stop the industry from operating at all.
“If a driver breaks the law, why is the taxi getting impounded? The driver is the offender, now as a taxi owner I lose my vehicle when they should have fined a driver.”
Taxi associations from across the province were asked to vote on when the strike should begin, and the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) and the Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (Codeta) voted that it begin immediately (Thursday). Other responses include:
- The Two Oceans taxi association said it should have started on Wednesday;
- The Mitchells Plain association said said it supported the strike;
- The Northern region said it must start immediately;
- The Boland region supported the stayaway, saying it was ready;
- The Greater Cape Town region said the strike should start immediately after Thursday’s meeting; and
- The Eden region (Plettenberg Bay, George, Knysna, Beaufort West) supports the strike.
Word of the strike spread swiftly, and by lunch time the taxi rank at Cape Town Station was closing down, as police maintained a presence. The rank in Masiphumelele too was emptying. DM
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
All Comments 3
Like our obnoxious government and the blue light brigade, the taxis, bar a few exceptions, think they are above the law and everybody must kowtow to them. They are rude, aggressive, bullying, display total lawlessness on the road and expect total impunity. Whilst they are key in the transportation industry, they don’t own it or the country. Law and order must be applied without fear or favour irrespective!
I feel for the commuters who are stuck in the middle of this saga, but it’s high time the taxi thugs are brought under control. Stick to your guns COCT, and hopefully the law-abiding populace and businesses will also support you and cut the commuters some slack over the next few days. Maybe the taxi owners can impress upon their drivers, who they are responsible for, to obey the laws of the road to prevent their taxi’s being impounded. Obey the laws and you wont have any trouble.
These people are breaking the law. Finish and klaar. If the rest of us have to obey it, why can’t they. I think honest drivers are getting totally gatvol with their shenanigans, both the way they drive and the unsafe nature of their vehicles. Impound the lot of them – they have no right to ‘protest’ about being ‘discriminated’ against when it’s their own damn fault!