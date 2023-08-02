South Africa

INNER-CITY STANDOFF

Tension boils over after Cape Town traffic officer shoots taxi driver in wake of new municipal by-law

Tension boils over after Cape Town traffic officer shoots taxi driver in wake of new municipal by-law
Minibus taxis blockade roads around the CBD on 1 August 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa, following clashes between taxi drivers and law enforcement. (Photo: Gallo Images / ER Lombard)
By Velani Ludidi
02 Aug 2023
0

Tension between City of Cape Town officials and taxi operators soared after a taxi driver was shot by a traffic official on Wednesday.

A taxi driver was injured after being shot in the leg by a City of Cape Town traffic officer during a scuffle on Wednesday as tension between the two parties reached boiling point. 

The incident happened a day after Cape Town taxi operators clashed with City of Cape Town traffic officials and other law enforcement officers on Tuesday afternoon, leaving thousands of commuters stranded for hours.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Stun grenades, tear gas and gridlock hit Cape Town in taxi clash with officials

According to the mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, just before 9am, two traffic officers conducted a routine stop after a taxi disobeyed a red traffic light at the corner of Jan Smuts Drive and Govan Mbeki Road in Philippi. 

“While attempting to issue a fine, the driver and his passenger became riotous and started assaulting the officers,” Smith said.

“During the scuffle, one of the officers fired two shots, wounding one of the attackers in the leg. Both suspects were detained at Philippi SAPS. The officers sustained some bruises and scratches during the altercation.”

Smith accused taxi operators of using intimidation tactics, which he claimed were well documented, “with numerous examples over the years of staff being attacked in retaliation to operations”.

“I have said it before and will reiterate it once more — we will not bow to intimidation by anyone who thinks that they have a right to break the law and not face the consequences.” 

Nceba Enge, South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) spokesperson in the Western Cape, denied Smith’s version of events and said the wounded driver, who belongs to the Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (Codeta), was complying with the directions from the officers when they attacked him. 

“They asked him to produce his driver’s licence and while he was taking it out, one officer slapped him. He retaliated and the other officer took out a firearm and shot at him.” 

Enge said the driver hadn’t opened a case yet as he was still in hospital. 

Disputed by-laws

Fifteen minibus taxis were impounded on Tuesday afternoon by city officials around the CBD. 

Tension between the City of Cape Town and taxi operators has been simmering over a new by-law that gives power to the municipality to impound vehicles rather than fining drivers for offences such as not displaying registration plates, being unlicensed, overloading and the failure to stop when instructed to do so by an officer.

There were no major incidents reported on Wednesday morning, but there were a number of traffic officials, metro police and Public Order Police on the roads and at the Cape Town taxi rank. 

Santaco chairperson Mandla Hermanus said 488 taxi operators have had their vehicles repossessed in the last 12 months as a result of the impoundments.

“As Santaco we condemn all acts of violation by drivers,” he said. 

“We also condemn in the strongest terms the behaviour of law enforcement officers who acted like gangsters and beat up drivers and broke windows of one of the taxis. The brazen thuggery was captured on video. We are yet to hear the City of Cape Town condemn these acts of criminality by their own officers.” 

Hermanus said they were not surprised that the city had failed to condemn its violent officers and that Smith’s plan was not a pragmatic and considered attempt to make the roads safe and ensure efficient public transport.  

“There is no consideration from him for the impact of his actions on the broader society. He is consumed with his own sense of power and privilege and a deep-seated hatred for the taxi industry, which he often brands as thugs, mafia, criminals, etc.” 

There are already signs of possible strike action by the taxi industry in the province. 

A meeting of all the primary taxi associations is scheduled to take place on Thursday morning in Khayelitsha. Hermanus said the aim of the meeting was to come up with a plan of action following the incidents that took place this week.

“We will continue to voice and demonstrate our unhappiness with the approach that the City of Cape Town has taken in dealing with the industry,” he said. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

India's Modi unlikely to travel to South Africa for BRICS summit - sources
Newsdeck

India's Modi unlikely to travel to South Africa for BRICS summit – sources
Did City MMC and Youth League leader instruct Johannesburg Property Company to pay for ANCYL function?
Maverick News

Did City MMC and Youth League leader instruct Johannesburg Property Company to pay for ANCYL function?
Bonginkosi Madikizela resurfaces aiming to make the grade as Western Cape provincial leader
Maverick News

Bonginkosi Madikizela resurfaces aiming to make the grade as Western Cape provincial leader
Netball World Cup head of security investigating thefts at team players’ Cape Town hotels
Maverick News

Netball World Cup head of security investigating thefts at team players’ Cape Town hotels
Bloubergstrand Beach outside Cape Town could lose its shoreline by the end of the century
South Africa

Bloubergstrand Beach outside Cape Town could lose its shoreline by the end of the century

TOP READS IN SECTION

Referee followed protocols with decision to ‘play on’ after Williams was left unconscious but was he wrong?
Op-eds

Referee followed protocols with decision to ‘play on’ after Williams was left unconscious but was he wrong?
Ex-cops in the cross-hairs – they face death threats, but say their SAPS bosses have abandoned them
Maverick News

Ex-cops in the cross-hairs – they face death threats, but say their SAPS bosses have abandoned them
It’s a ‘nightmare’ – workers and customers struggle amid Post Office failures
Maverick News

It’s a ‘nightmare’ – workers and customers struggle amid Post Office failures
Long road to impeachment: Mkhwebane is guilty as charged – here’s a breakdown of the damning findings
Maverick News

Long road to impeachment: Mkhwebane is guilty as charged – here’s a breakdown of the damning findings
In run-up to 2024, Maimane’s Bosa bets on talent over profile in candidates
Maverick News

In run-up to 2024, Maimane’s Bosa bets on talent over profile in candidates

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options