Commuters scramble to enter a bus at Cape Town bus station on Thursday. The taxi strike left thousands of commuters stranded in the city. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

Thousands of commuters had to scramble for alternate forms of transport on Thursday afternoon after taxi associations under the umbrella of the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in the Western Cape went on strike over what they called “frivolous impoundment operations by government”.

The strike will last until 9 August, Santaco said.

Taxi drivers are unhappy with the impounding of their vehicles and with several of the City of Cape Town’s traffic by-laws, which they believe are targeting them.

Commuters had little warning of the strike. At 1.50pm at the Cape Town Station taxi rank, taxi drivers were told they had to stop operating. Taxis left the rank at 2pm, with passengers scrambling into some, while others left without any passengers.

By 4pm, there were no more taxis at the rank and commuters rushed to a nearby bus station to get buses home. In the rush, Daily Maverick saw a child being passed into one of the buses.

A woman got stuck in a bus door and it took many attempts to pull her back into the vehicle. One bus was so full that the door could not close, and the driver had to physically eject some passengers. Learners in school uniform were left stranded and one commuter asked Daily Maverick for money to get home.

Vendor Shabangu, who lives in Mfuleni near Khayelitsha, said, “I’m stranded, and my family’s daily bread and my stock [a trolley of refreshments] are all I have at the moment. I need some time to heal from this.”

‘I’m tired’

The taxi rank was in disarray as people tried to get home. One woman, from Delft, fell to the ground as she tried to board the last taxi to the area.

Nontuthuzelo Billy stood against a pole. She was trying to get home to Khayelitsha.

“I’m tired,” she said. “I’m tired of fighting. I have been here since half past two. I had been in a queue to Khayelitsha but I cannot stand all of that fighting. I am worried about my children who are home alone.”

Other modes of transport affected

At about 4pm, traffic in the Cape Town CBD ground to a halt and Uber prices began surging.

Bus company Golden Arrow had asked for patience as traffic caused delays on all major routes. In Mfuleni, Langa and Khayelitsha, the bus service was inaccessible. In Nyanga, bus operations began at the police station. Company spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer confirmed two Golden Arrow buses had been set alight.

Threat of legal action

The City of Cape Town says it will not hesitate to lay a civil claim for any damages to infrastructure resulting from the strike.

“While we respect the right to peaceful protest, violence and intimidation have no place in Cape Town,” Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said.

“City authorities are on high alert and we will not accept the blockading of routes and violent intimidation of peaceful commuters and non-striking transport operators.”

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde was more stern: “Unfortunately, we are currently investigating legal action against the minibus taxi associations to interdict the violence associated with the strike. It is wholly unacceptable.”

City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security JP Smith gave a warning to the taxi industry: “I have been asked by the mayor to ensure that the violence caused by some in the public transport sector is met with an appropriate response and to remind them that we will proceed with impounding 25 vehicles for every truck, bus, vehicle or facility that is burnt or vandalised.” DM

This is a developing story and will be updated.