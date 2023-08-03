Defend Truth

TRANSPORT STRIFE

Chaos, arson and threats of legal action after Cape taxi drivers begin strike

Chaos, arson and threats of legal action after Cape taxi drivers begin strike
Commuters scramble to enter a bus at Cape Town bus station on Thursday. The taxi strike left thousands of commuters stranded in the city. (Photo: Shelley Christians)
By Daily Maverick Reporters
03 Aug 2023
0

Elderly people fell, buses were torched and traders had to pack up their day’s stock as commuters’ journey home turned chaotic on Thursday afternoon when a taxi drivers’ strike began in the Western Cape.

Thousands of commuters had to scramble for alternate forms of transport on Thursday afternoon after taxi associations under the umbrella of the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in the Western Cape went on strike over what they called “frivolous impoundment operations by government”.

The strike will last until 9 August, Santaco said.

Taxi drivers are unhappy with the impounding of their vehicles and with several of the City of Cape Town’s traffic by-laws, which they believe are targeting them.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Taxi strike begins immediately across Western Cape, ranks emptied over by-law clash with City

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Daily Maverick (@dailymaverick)

Commuters had little warning of the strike. At 1.50pm at the Cape Town Station taxi rank, taxi drivers were told they had to stop operating. Taxis left the rank at 2pm, with passengers scrambling into some, while others left without any passengers.

By 4pm, there were no more taxis at the rank and commuters rushed to a nearby bus station to get buses home. In the rush, Daily Maverick saw a child being passed into one of the buses.

cape taxi strike

Commuters help push a child through a bus window for a space in the bus. Buses were overloaded because of the Cape Town taxi strike on Thursday that left thousands of commuters stranded in the city. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

A woman got stuck in a bus door and it took many attempts to pull her back into the vehicle. One bus was so full that the door could not close, and the driver had to physically eject some passengers. Learners in school uniform were left stranded and one commuter asked Daily Maverick for money to get home.

Vendor Shabangu, who lives in Mfuleni near Khayelitsha, said, “I’m stranded, and my family’s daily bread and my stock [a trolley of refreshments] are all I have at the moment. I need some time to heal from this.”

‘I’m tired’

The taxi rank was in disarray as people tried to get home. One woman, from Delft, fell to the ground as she tried to board the last taxi to the area.

Nontuthuzelo Billy stood against a pole. She was trying to get home to Khayelitsha.

cape taxi strike

Tension between the City of Cape Town and taxi operators left thousands stranded at the Cape Town bus station as taxi operators went on strike on Thursday, 3 August 2023. (Photo: Ziyanda Duba)

“I’m tired,” she said. “I’m tired of fighting. I have been here since half past two. I had been in a queue to Khayelitsha but I cannot stand all of that fighting. I am worried about my children who are home alone.”

Other modes of transport affected

At about 4pm, traffic in the Cape Town CBD ground to a halt and Uber prices began surging.

Bus company Golden Arrow had asked for patience as traffic caused delays on all major routes. In Mfuleni, Langa and Khayelitsha, the bus service was inaccessible. In Nyanga, bus operations began at the police station. Company spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer confirmed two Golden Arrow buses had been set alight.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Daily Maverick (@dailymaverick)

Threat of legal action

The City of Cape Town says it will not hesitate to lay a civil claim for any damages to infrastructure resulting from the strike.

“While we respect the right to peaceful protest, violence and intimidation have no place in Cape Town,” Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said.

“City authorities are on high alert and we will not accept the blockading of routes and violent intimidation of peaceful commuters and non-striking transport operators.”

cape taxi strike

Commuters surround a bus at the Cape Town Bus Station on Thursday, trying to get home after taxi operators went on strike. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde was more stern: “Unfortunately, we are currently investigating legal action against the minibus taxi associations to interdict the violence associated with the strike. It is wholly unacceptable.”

City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security JP Smith gave a warning to the taxi industry: “I have been asked by the mayor to ensure that the violence caused by some in the public transport sector is met with an appropriate response and to remind them that we will proceed with impounding 25 vehicles for every truck, bus, vehicle or facility that is burnt or vandalised.” DM

Daily Maverick reporters Suné Payne, Jim Mohlala, Chuma Nontsele and Samane Jnr Marks contributed to this report.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Taxi strike begins immediately across Western Cape, ranks emptied over by-law clash with City
Maverick News

Taxi strike begins immediately across Western Cape, ranks emptied over by-law clash with City
‘Technically insolvent’: Banyana Banyana exposes Safa’s house of cards
Maverick News

‘Technically insolvent’: Banyana Banyana exposes Safa’s house of cards
SA spring and early summer still look warm and mostly wet with some big dry patches — Weather Service
South Africa

SA spring and early summer still look warm and mostly wet with some big dry patches — Weather Service
Tension boils over after Cape Town traffic officer shoots taxi driver in wake of new municipal by-law
Maverick News

Tension boils over after Cape Town traffic officer shoots taxi driver in wake of new municipal by-law
SAPS confirm arrest of suspect linked to murder of Cape Town Leap officer Toufeeq Williams
Maverick News

SAPS confirm arrest of suspect linked to murder of Cape Town Leap officer Toufeeq Williams

TOP READS IN SECTION

Taxi strike begins immediately across Western Cape, ranks emptied over by-law clash with City
Maverick News

Taxi strike begins immediately across Western Cape, ranks emptied over by-law clash with City
‘Technically insolvent’: Banyana Banyana exposes Safa’s house of cards
Maverick News

‘Technically insolvent’: Banyana Banyana exposes Safa’s house of cards
Ramaphosa and other African leaders back Putin’s reasons for pulling out of Black Sea Grain Initiative
Maverick News

Ramaphosa and other African leaders back Putin’s reasons for pulling out of Black Sea Grain Initiative
Tension boils over after Cape Town traffic officer shoots taxi driver in wake of new municipal by-law
Maverick News

Tension boils over after Cape Town traffic officer shoots taxi driver in wake of new municipal by-law
Did City MMC and Youth League leader instruct Johannesburg Property Company to pay for ANCYL function?
Maverick News

Did City MMC and Youth League leader instruct Johannesburg Property Company to pay for ANCYL function?

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options