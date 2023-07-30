EFF president Julius Malema delivered the keynote address to tens of thousands of supporters, making promises that the organisation would provide a better future for South Africans.

He was speaking during the EFF’s main birthday bash on Saturday, 29 July 2023, at the FNB Stadium, in Soweto, where the party was formed 10 years ago.

“We are taking the government in 2024, the EFF is going to be the government and when the EFF is in government, we are going to defeat poverty, inequality, unemployment, crime, create quality houses and create clinics and hospitals. We are going to fight corruption and lock up all ANC councillors who are giving people jobs in exchange for sex in municipalities,” said Malema, dressed in black and donning the EFF’s red beret.

EFF election statistics

The party – a breakaway from the ANC – shook politics on its first outing when it won 6.35% of the vote in the 2014 general election. In 2019, the Red Berets increased their support nationally, garnering 10.8% of the votes.

The EFF received 8.19%, in the 2016 local elections, and in the 2021 local elections, increased it to 10.31%.

In a game-changing local election in 2016,, the ANC for the first time failed to win more than 50% in three key metros.

As kingmakers in key metros after the 2016 elections, the Red Berets decided to work with the DA, keeping the once high and mighty governing party out in the cold.

The ANC lost Johannesburg, Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay, retaining only Ekurhuleni, Buffalo City, Mangaung and eThekwini. However, Herman Mashaba’s resignation from the DA heralded the end of the arrangement with the EFF. The breakdown in the parties’ relationship ended the DA’s rule in Johannesburg, a big blow to the official opposition. After that, the DA vowed never to work with the EFF again.

Despite the relationship between the parties ending on a sour note, the EFF continued trying to keep the ANC out of power and voted with the DA in most municipalities.

However, the latest coalition talks between the EFF and the governing party have facilitated a change – an agreement that could dethrone the DA in the councils where it, together with other smaller parties, has been able to have the majority of seats. This move has given EFF members the opportunity to become mayoral committee members and speakers – and it has left the ANC at the mercy of the Red Berets.

Speaking about the rolling blackouts crisis, Malema explained that the party was not opposed to the Just Energy Transition but had concerns about prematurely closing down coal power stations. He went on to say that the EFF is the only party in South Africa which can “defeat” rolling blackouts.

He urged attendees at the party to stand by the EFF and not become weary in the midst of working towards removing the ANC from power.

“Let us not get tired, let us not retreat, victory is certain. Once you become tired, lazy, you must know the enemy has won. I will never get tired, no one can make me tired. I march forward to the victory of our people, the revolution in SA is guaranteed, under the EFF this country will be better. Stand up SA, make sure that SA we are counted and you must be part of history and that you are one of the people who can deliver economic freedom in our lifetime,” Malema said, his fist in the air.

The EFF birthday extravaganza attracted a crowd of more than the FNB Stadium’s 96,000 capacity.

The EFF supporters, mostly dressed in regalia, sang songs of praise. Some waved EFF flags and posters with slogans like “RIP ANC “ and “Malema for President”. A group of members were carrying a cardboard casket, painted with the ANC emblem signifying the death of the governing party.

The EFF was supported by a number of political parties and organisations including the ATM, UDM, Forum4Service Delivery, PAC, Azapo, Bosa, Saftu and Pudemo.

EFF leaders from other SADC countries including Namibia and Swaziland were acknowledged as guests at the party.

Royal leaders such as the AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo and Kgoshi Kgabo Moloto III were also in attendance.

Malema reminisced about the formation of the party at Uncle Tom’s Hall in Soweto in July 2013.

“When we gathered in Uncle Tom’s Hall to form this organisation, fighters came from all over South Africa from Cape Town to Musina, there was no food in that hall, there was no place to sleep; we had to put money together for the logistics.

“We did not even have money to pay for the hall. Those fighters who came, came for a mission. They were very patient. They knew it was the beginning of a journey and that journey will produce a giant and that giant will represent our people,” he said.

Malema reflected on the rise of the party since its inception and also took great pleasure in addressing detractors.

“We have arrived where the doomsayers said we never would. They said we will never achieve 1% of the vote, they said our organisation was formed out of anger and it will never last. They said EFF’s lifespan will be short. The EFF is still here, whether they like it or not – these children of witches.

“They are looking from far and witnessing history today. Some journalists had written us off and said that the EFF would not be around for more than a year but today; I look at them walking into the stadium – what a walk of shame. You disappointed them, you proved them wrong. You made sure that they swallow a bitter pill,” he said.

He believes that there have been concerted efforts to destroy the EFF, and particularly singled out the VBS Bank corruption scandal which fingered the party’s deputy president, Floyd Shivambu, and his brother Brian.

“No leader of the EFF is arrested for VBS, no leader of the EFF is in court because of VBS, they wanted to use the VBS to destroy the EFF once more. They wanted to cause fights in the EFF, they never won and they will never win – why? We want the land and we are not here for any other Mickey Mouse arrangement. That land must be taken from the white minority and given to all the people of SA,” he said.

‘We support the LGBTQIA+ community’

During his address, Malema also set the record straight regarding the EFF’s LGBTQIA+ policy. This comes after receiving backlash for hosting a lecture with Kenyan Pan-Africanist scholar, Professor Patrick Lumumba at the University of Cape Town last week.

Lumumba has openly spoken against the LGBTQIA+ community by supporting Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill.

The lecture, which was a precursor up to the EFF’s anniversary celebrations, saw allies of the LGBTQIA+ community as well as staff protesting against his presence at the university.

“In the EFF we support the LGBTIQ community; there is no EFF that hates gays lesbians and transgenders and how people want to define themselves, Professor Lamumba’s ideas are not our ideas. He is our brother, we can disagree with him in a respectful manner but these clowns that go around saying they support the LGBTIQ+ community, but yet support [President Cyril] Ramaphosa, who hosted [Ugandan President Yoweri] Museveni who signed a law which is not progressive, those people are pretentious and cannot be listened to,” Malema said.

As Malema was nearing the conclusion of his speech, he walked towards a section of the stage which ascended into mid air. The crowd roared enthusiastically as red and gold confetti streamed out of cannons DM