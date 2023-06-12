Defend Truth

ENERGY CRISIS OP-ED

A Just Energy Transition must incorporate a Just Technology Transition

A Just Energy Transition must incorporate a Just Technology Transition
(Image: iStock)
By Roula Inglesi-Lotz, Heinrich Bohlmann, Margaret Chitiga-Mabugu and Jessika Bohlmann
12 Jun 2023
0

The economic and social disparities in South Africa are worsened by the technological divide – which if bridged, can help steer the country towards a Just Energy Transition.

South Africa, along with the rest of the world, is confronted with the task of achieving a Just Energy Transition that leaves no one behind. This great challenge implies transitioning our economies and societies to be more sustainable and equitable.

A crucial aspect of this endeavour is transitioning our energy systems from fossil fuels to renewable and cleaner sources. The impacts of the Just Energy Transition go beyond socioeconomic effects. Severe environmental and health implications for the South African population are undoubtedly attributed to the country’s dependence on coal for electricity generation.

The ongoing energy crisis in South Africa exacerbates the triple challenge faced by the nation, which entails meeting the population’s energy needs, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and minimising socioeconomic losses.

This complex situation prompts us to ask: how can we achieve these objectives? Is there a common factor that unites them?

Before we can address these questions, we must determine whether South Africa is going through a Just Energy Transition (JET) that is simultaneously a Just Technology Transition (JTT) that incorporates the advancements in energy technology.

Technological advancements

A JTT that considers new energy supply technology, artificial intelligence (AI), storage, green hydrogen, the technical divide, access to finance, income inequality and energy poverty is necessary to achieve a JET in South Africa.

For South Africa to make the necessary energy shift, a mix of energy supply technologies, including solar, wind and geothermal power, must be adopted. These innovations can lower greenhouse gas emissions, enhance energy security and generate jobs.

While investing in retraining and reskilling programmes for workers whose jobs are at risk owing to the transition, the deployment of AI must ensure equitable employment development.

However, to advance accessible and cheap renewable energy options, deploying these technologies must prioritise underprivileged groups, particularly in rural areas. Policies should, for instance, support community-owned renewable energy initiatives and offer financial assistance to low-income households installing renewable energy systems to ensure no one is left behind.

Integrating AI into energy systems may significantly impact the energy transition. Research has shown that AI can increase energy efficiency, decrease energy use and maximise the performance of renewable energy systems.

While investing in retraining and reskilling programmes for workers whose jobs are at risk owing to the transition, the deployment of AI must ensure equitable employment development. It is therefore the role of policymakers to ensure that underserved groups can access and afford AI technologies.

Another alternative for JET is energy storage, essential for a sustainable energy system. It can help balance electricity supply and demand, reduce grid instability and promote the integration of renewable energy sources.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Getting the Just Transition to work for everyone isn’t easy, but it can be done

Energy storage is considered an essential technological product to “guarantee demand fulfilment regardless of the weather”. Energy economists have stressed the important role that energy storage can play in rural communities’ social integration and empowerment. Its adoption in underserved communities should be given priority in policies, which should also support community-owned energy storage projects and subsidise the installation of energy storage systems in low-income homes.

Green hydrogen, on the other hand, presents a promising solution for decarbonising various sectors, including industries, heating systems, transportation and more. However, it is crucial to prioritise the accessibility and affordability of green hydrogen distribution, particularly for marginalised communities.

To achieve this, it is imperative to foster the development of green hydrogen technologies and implement policies that ensure underserved populations can readily access and afford the necessary infrastructure.

Policymakers must strengthen the mechanisms through which green innovation can positively impact emission reductions.

Green hydrogen has the potential to create a positive feedback loop for future renewable energy-based electricity grids because it can give power systems the much-needed flexibility and function as a buffer for intermittent renewable energy sources.

In fact, the extra energy generated by conventional and renewable power plants can be stored as hydrogen and used to generate electricity (using fuel cells or power systems), heat (using combustion), or both (using co-generation). Consequently, the emission of greenhouse gases is significantly reduced, contributing to a more sustainable and cleaner energy landscape.

Closing the gap

The existing economic and social disparities in South Africa are worsened by the technological divide – which if bridged, can steer the country towards a JET. Opportunities for economic growth and social inclusion are restricted by a lack of access to digital technology and dependable internet connectivity, particularly in underprivileged communities.

To close this gap, policymakers should fund and support digital literacy initiatives, inexpensive and dependable internet connectivity, and infrastructure development to deploy renewable energy technology, which is significantly hampered by limited funding.

The adoption of renewable energy systems may be constrained by their high upfront costs, especially for low-income homes and small companies. It is therefore essential for policymakers to give low-income individuals and small companies priority access to financing to foster and encourage adoption of renewable energy technology.

Read more in Daily Maverick: The energy transition — it’s not just about the technology

New technologies can deepen income inequalities and widen the societal/digital divide for numerous reasons, such as access to the technology and its cost. The high cost of new technologies limits low-income households’ access to energy-efficient solutions, making it difficult for them to benefit from the transition. Consequently, only high-income households can afford energy-efficient technologies and can thus benefit from the transition.

New technologies also require new skills and knowledge, and in developing countries, limited access to quality education contributes to the digital divide. Given these dynamics, an important question one should ask is whether the adoption of green technologies will benefit the South African economy and society in the long run – although we need to transition and upskill the current generation to be successful in the next “technological revolution”.

A JTT that prioritises underserved communities, equitable job creation, energy storage deployment, green hydrogen access, technological divide bridging, access to finance and energy poverty reduction is crucial for this transition.

Policymakers must strengthen the mechanisms through which green innovation can positively impact emission reductions. Although this sounds straightforward, it has proven to be a challenge to low- and middle-income countries. Therefore, policymakers must ensure these issues are thoroughly and intentionally considered in the energy transition process to promote a more sustainable and equitable energy system in South Africa.

To read all about Daily Maverick’s recent The Gathering: Earth Edition, click here.

Achieving the goal of a Just Energy Transition in South Africa necessitates adopting a comprehensive and proactive policymaking approach that addresses the short-term consequences of new technology adoption.

A transition that prioritises communities, equitable job creation and equal opportunities and access to finance, education and fulfilment of basic needs, will result in a sustainable energy system that can enhance the well-being of all South Africans. DM

Professors Roula Inglesi-Lotz, Heinrich Bohlmann, Margaret Chitiga-Mabugu and Dr Jessika Bohlmann are researchers in the Energy Economics Unit in the Faculty of Economic and Management Sciences at the University of Pretoria.

Gallery
Absa OBP

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Bloody Coca-Cola Cup shootout claims life of former Chippa United and Royal AM coach
Maverick News

Bloody Coca-Cola Cup shootout claims life of former Chippa United and Royal AM coach
‘Two-pot’ retirement system to kick in on 1 March 2024 – here’s how it will work
Maverick News

‘Two-pot’ retirement system to kick in on 1 March 2024 – here’s how it will work
Message to the African peace mission: Ukraine shares a history with Africa on the struggle for liberation
Africa

Message to the African peace mission: Ukraine shares a history with Africa on the struggle for liberation
South Africa risks losing $32bn on Russia stance, Stanlib says
Maverick News

South Africa risks losing $32bn on Russia stance, Stanlib says
Ace Magashule needs to find new home after ANC cracks whip and permanently expels him
Maverick News

Ace Magashule needs to find new home after ANC cracks whip and permanently expels him

TOP READS IN SECTION

Constantia killings and FBI-wanted ‘Cryptoqueen’ Ruja Ignatova’s intriguing SA links
Maverick News

Constantia killings and FBI-wanted ‘Cryptoqueen’ Ruja Ignatova’s intriguing SA links
‘Two-pot’ retirement system to kick in on 1 March 2024 – here’s how it will work
Maverick News

‘Two-pot’ retirement system to kick in on 1 March 2024 – here’s how it will work
While ANC expulsion looms for Ace Magashule, SIU opens investigation into his Free State bursary scheme
Maverick News

While ANC expulsion looms for Ace Magashule, SIU opens investigation into his Free State bursary scheme
Records tumble as South Africa’s Dijana and Steyn conquer the Comrades Marathon
Maverick News

Records tumble as South Africa’s Dijana and Steyn conquer the Comrades Marathon
Zuma’s Stalingrad defence disintegrates after judges quash latest legal gambit in scathing judgment
Maverick News

Zuma’s Stalingrad defence disintegrates after judges quash latest legal gambit in scathing judgment

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.