Defend Truth

TRACK RECORD

Transport Minister delivers first budget vote speech – and repeats well-worn promises to repair SA’s rail network

Transport Minister delivers first budget vote speech – and repeats well-worn promises to repair SA’s rail network
Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga. (Photo: Gallo Images / Beeld / Deaan Vivier)
By Suné Payne
17 May 2023
0

The work to rebuild SA’s commuter rail system ‘continues in earnest’, Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga said in her maiden budget vote speech on Wednesday, with the ministry once again promising Parliament a priority would be to fix the country’s rail service for residents who depend on cheap public transport.

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) will receive R20.5-billion in transfers from the Department of Transport that will go towards signalling, rolling stock and corridor recovery programmes, Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga told Parliament on Wednesday. 

Delivering her maiden budget vote speech, Chikunga said the department had a budget of R79.5-billion for the 2023/2024 financial year, with transfers and subsidies to entities within the department accounting for about 98% of it.

Prasa, the struggling state rail agency, will receive more than a quarter – R20.5-billion – of the budget. “These funds will mainly focus towards implementing Prasa’s strategic corridor recovery programme, signalling and continuing with its rolling stock renewal drive,” she said.

“Our work to rebuild commuter rail continues in earnest. In the last financial year, we committed to recover 10 priority corridors … I am pleased that we not only achieved the target, but we exceeded it by recovering 13 corridors … This financial year we plan to recover 16 priority corridors total, eight in Gauteng, four in KwaZulu-Natal and four in the Western Cape,” she said, but did not name the specific corridors.

transport minister budget

Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga on an early-morning train ride from Nyanga to Cape Town station in April 2023 to assess work done to recover rail infrastructure and stations on the Central Line. (Photo Brenton Geach)

This isn’t the first time money has been promised to Prasa. In his 2022/2023 budget vote almost exactly a year ago on 18 May 2022, former Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said capital transfers to Prasa would be increased to R13.5-billion over the medium term. The funds were allocated towards “refurbishment of coaches, rolling stock fleet renewal programme, signalling and other capital projects, which includes security of the rail infrastructure”.

In his response to Chikunga’s speech, Chris Hunsinger, a DA MP on the transport oversight committee, said while he acknowledged “the progress made and efforts demonstrated to get Metrorail trains running again in the four main urban metro regions”, he wanted the same to be seen at administration level in Prasa.

ACDP MP Wayne Thring said his party’s view was that the department had “failed to value, protect and maintain the key transport modes entrusted to it … Across the country, train services are suspended on several major lines that take people to and from work, due to poor management capacity, corruption, inadequate security, which in turn leads to theft, vandalism and the neglect of infrastructure”.

Prasa has recovered several lines in Cape Town – including the southern line (to Simon’s Town), sections of the northern line (to Bellville) and the central line between Langa and Cape Town station. On 4 April, a train ran from Nyanga to Cape Town station for the first time since November 2019. Margaret Gelderbloem, a commuter who took the train from Nyanga, told Daily Maverick she had been paying R18 for a single taxi trip to Salt River, but now paid R8 for a single train ride.

“Now I can take that money to buy bread,” she said. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Zunaid Moti’s ‘inside man’ at Investec
Maverick News

Zunaid Moti’s ‘inside man’ at Investec
De Ruyter: Gordhan and national security adviser knew about top politicians’ links to Eskom rent-seeking
Maverick News

De Ruyter: Gordhan and national security adviser knew about top politicians’ links to Eskom rent-seeking
NPA won’t get involved in Ramaphosa and Zuma legal squabble, high court hears
Maverick News

NPA won’t get involved in Ramaphosa and Zuma legal squabble, high court hears
Development halted - Court hears how women were beaten with knobkieries in battle over Wild Coast land
Maverick News

Development halted – Court hears how women were beaten with knobkieries in battle over Wild Coast land
King-size splurge – Limpopo traditional leaders to get new wheels worth millions
Maverick News

King-size splurge – Limpopo traditional leaders to get new wheels worth millions

TOP READS IN SECTION

De Ruyter: Gordhan and national security adviser knew about top politicians’ links to Eskom rent-seeking
Maverick News

De Ruyter: Gordhan and national security adviser knew about top politicians’ links to Eskom rent-seeking
Development halted - Court hears how women were beaten with knobkieries in battle over Wild Coast land
Maverick News

Development halted – Court hears how women were beaten with knobkieries in battle over Wild Coast land
Ramaphosa set to join African mission to broker peace talks between Ukraine, Russia
Maverick News

Ramaphosa set to join African mission to broker peace talks between Ukraine, Russia
SA army chief visits Moscow for talks about military cooperation
Maverick News

SA army chief visits Moscow for talks about military cooperation
Gordhan must shed light on allegations of corruption at Eskom when he appears before Scopa
Maverick News

Gordhan must shed light on allegations of corruption at Eskom when he appears before Scopa

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Daily Maverick The Gathering: Earth Edition banner

Just 8 days until The Gathering: Earth Edition

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter, Tendai Biti, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and Richard Poplak.

Tickets from just R75.

Experience Daily Maverick Live!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter,  Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.
Date: 26 May 2023
Time: 9am – 6pm
Venue: Cape Town Convention Centre
Cost: R500 general admission (R250 for Maverick Insiders)

Get your tickets today→

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.