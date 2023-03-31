Defend Truth

BLADE RUNNER BID

Oscar Pistorius faces parole board, and Reeva Steenkamp’s mother – this is what it decided

Oscar Pistorius faces parole board, and Reeva Steenkamp’s mother – this is what it decided
Oscar Pistorius at the Pretoria High Court on 11 September 2014. (Photo: Gallo Images / Independent / Phill Magakoe)
By Victoria O’Regan
31 Mar 2023
0

Oscar Pistorius, the former Paralympic sprinter convicted of murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, asked a parole board on Friday to release him from jail. Pistorius, who has been behind bars for nearly seven years, became eligible for parole after serving half of his 13-year sentence.

The double-amputee athlete, Oscar Pistorius who was seeking an early release from prison, 10 years after murdering his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, was denied parole on Friday.

The parole board will consider him again for parole in August 2024, the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) said on Friday afternoon.

“The reason provided is that the inmate did not complete the minimum Detention Period as ruled by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) (as per the clarification provided on 28 March 2023),” its statement read.

Daily Maverick reached out to DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo on Friday for follow-up comment, but he did not respond to calls.

Department of Correctional Services spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo speaks to the media outside the Kgosi Mampuru II correctional centre in Atteridgeville, near Pretoria, where Oscar Pistorius is being held, 31 March 2023. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

The Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre in Atteridgeville, where former Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius is being held. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Steenkamp family lawyer Tania Koen speaks to the media outside the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Atteridgeville. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

The closed-door parole board meeting was held at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre in Atteridgeville, near Pretoria, where Pistorius is being held. Steenkamp’s family opposed his parole bid and were set to give verbal and written statements on the impact the murder had on them, their lawyer Tania Koen told Reuters before the hearing. 

Pistorius shot and killed his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp – a model and aspiring lawyer – in his Pretoria home on 14 February 2013. 

The trial of the former Paralympic gold medallist, a.k.a the Blade Runner, drew worldwide interest when it got under way in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, in 2014. At the start of the proceedings, Pistorius pleaded not guilty to all charges including the “wilful and intentional murder” of Steenkamp, claiming that he had mistaken his girlfriend for an intruder when he pumped four bullets through the toilet door in the early hours of Valentine’s Day in 2013.

Gauteng High Court Judge Thokozile Masipa believed Pistorius’s account of the shooting and convicted him of culpable homicide, sentencing him to five years in prison. 

Reeva Steenkamp’s parents Barry and June during an interview three days before what would’ve been their daughter’s 35th birthday on 16 August 2018. (Photo: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Lulama Zenzile)

In December 2015, the Supreme Court of Appeal set aside Judge Masipa’s original verdict of culpable homicide and the finding that Pistorius could not have foreseen Steenkamp’s death, and ruled instead that Pretorius was indeed guilty of murder by dolus eventualis. The Supreme Court then ordered Masipa to give Pistorius a new sentence, which she later extended to six years. 

That same court, in a ruling by Judge Willie Seriti in 2017, found that the six-year sentence handed down by Masipa was “shockingly lenient”, and imposed the mandatory minimum sentence for murder of 15 years, Daily Maverick’s Rebecca Davis reported. Since he had already served time, the duration of his sentence after Seriti’s ruling was 13 years and five months. Seriti’s ruling meant that he would become eligible for parole in 2023: the minimum detention period is half of the sentence.

Speaking to journalists outside the Atteridgeville Correctional Centre on Friday, Department of Correctional Services (DCS) spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said “the victims are afforded an opportunity to make representation” at the parole hearings.

It could be orally or in submission form – so they opted to come in person to provide that,” said Nxumalo, referring to Steenkamp’s mother who appeared in person before the board. “The same courtesy will be offered to the inmate, Pistorius,” he said.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Oscar Pistorius seeks parole decade after killing girlfriend

Steenkamp’s mother, June, told journalists from her car before the hearings that it was “going to be very hard to be in the same room as [Pistorius]”, Reuters reported. 

Nxumalo told journalists that after the hearings the board would inform the “relevant parties”. DM

Reeva Steenkamp’s parents June and Barry Steenkamp at the Pretoria High Court on 11 September 2014. (Photo: Gallo Images / Independent / Phill Magakoe)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Chaos at Mall of Africa as scores of black-clad teenagers run wild
Maverick News

Chaos at Mall of Africa as scores of black-clad teenagers run wild
Constant Gardeners: Mkhwebane and Mpofu ‘landscape’ all the way back to Zuma Spy Tapes at impeachment inquiry
Maverick News

Constant Gardeners: Mkhwebane and Mpofu ‘landscape’ all the way back to Zuma Spy Tapes at impeachment inquiry
‘No dirty dollars’, says Ramaphosa as Phala Phala farm forex saga returns to public spotlight
Maverick News

‘No dirty dollars’, says Ramaphosa as Phala Phala farm forex saga returns to public spotlight
A new rural land grab as urban elites build homes on customary farming areas
Maverick News

A new rural land grab as urban elites build homes on customary farming areas
Mission Eskompossible
South Africa

Mission Eskompossible

TOP READS IN SECTION

Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana made millions from construction company
Maverick News

Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana made millions from construction company
Chaos at Mall of Africa as scores of black-clad teenagers run wild
Maverick News

Chaos at Mall of Africa as scores of black-clad teenagers run wild
SARS ‘rogue unit’ – Mkhwebane and Mpofu flog bones of a long-dead horse at hearing
Maverick News

SARS ‘rogue unit’ – Mkhwebane and Mpofu flog bones of a long-dead horse at hearing
Home Affairs’ last-minute move extends concession for 56,000 foreign residents until end of the year
Maverick News

Home Affairs’ last-minute move extends concession for 56,000 foreign residents until end of the year
Hawks raid properties of top ANC figure in R1bn Tembisa Hospital tender corruption probe
Maverick News

Hawks raid properties of top ANC figure in R1bn Tembisa Hospital tender corruption probe

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.