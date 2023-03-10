Defend Truth

MUNICIPAL MAYHEM

Tshwane’s mayorship again in tailspin, following Makwarela’s ‘fake’ insolvency rehabilitation certificate – and now resignation

Tshwane’s mayorship again in tailspin, following Makwarela’s ‘fake’ insolvency rehabilitation certificate – and now resignation
Dr Murunwa Makwarela of Cope speaks after he was elected as the new Executive Mayor of Tshwane at the special council meeting on 28 February 2023 in Tshwane. (Photo: Gallo Images/Beeld/ Deaan Vivier)
By Suné Payne
10 Mar 2023
2

The drama surrounding the mayoral chain in Tshwane has taken another turn with Murunwa Makwarela resigning, following questions over his submitted insolvency certificate that instead of clearing him, raised further questions.

Muruna Makwarela has resigned as the mayor of Tshwane, the Congress of the People (COPE) confirmed on Friday, 10 March. The party’s Tshwane region said this was due to “questions raised over the legitimacy of his rehabilitation certificate or court order”. 

Makwarela was also withdrawn as a Cope councillor, and a replacement will be announced in due course, said the party in a statement released on Friday afternoon.

Makwarela, the sole councillor for Cope in the Tshwane council, was elected mayor on 28 February in a dramatic sitting. 

Read in Daily Maverick:Tshwane gets a new mayor – Cope’s Makwarela – as seething multiparty coalition urgently seeks answers

Makwarela courted controversy this week after he was disqualified as a councillor because he is insolvent. This meant he was removed as mayor. 

Then by Thursday, 9 March, Makwarela produced a certificate that showed that he was rehabilitated. 

“The City Manager of Tshwane, Mr Johann Mettler, received a notice of insolvency rehabilitation from Councillor Dr Murunwa Makwarela and has subsequently informed the Gauteng Provincial Electoral Officer of the [Electoral Commission of South Africa] to immediately withdraw the declaration of a vacancy for the Congress of the People (Cope) Proportional Representative Councillor,” read a statement issued by the City. 

Read in Daily Maverick: Tshwane Mayor Murunwa Makwarela gets his post back after submitting a certificate of solvency

But by the morning of Friday 10 March, Tumelo Ledwaba, the chief registrar of the Gauteng High Court, in a letter to the Office of the Chief Justice, said the certificate presented by Makwarela – which cleared him of his insolvency – was never issued by the court.

“I, Tumelo Refiliwe Ledwaba, the chief registrar of the High Court of South Africa division in Pretoria, hereby confirm that the document purporting to be an order issued by this court was never issued in our court,” said the letter, made public on Friday. 

Cope’s statement called the matter “sub judice” and said they would not comment further. 

“The Cope Tshwane Region has therefore resolved to give Dr Murunwa Makwarela the space required to deal with these personal matters and legal matters and to afford him his constitutional right of being innocent until proven otherwise,” said the party. 

Another Tshwane mayor bites the dust as Murunwa Makwarela gets the boot

Murunwa Makwarela of Cope. (Photo: Gallo Images/Beeld/ Deaan Vivier)

Laying charges

Cope’s former coalition partners in Tshwane, the Democratic Alliance, ActionSA, African Christian Democratic Party, Freedom Front Plus and Inkatha Freedom Party will lay charges against Makwarela for this.

“These charges relate to allegations that Dr Makwarela knowingly supplied falsified and fraudulent documentation to the City of Tshwane,” read the multi-parties statement. 

_____________________________________________________________

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

________________________________________________________

“Residents have been dismayed and left in disbelief by the shameless and dishonest politicking that has seen the governance of the City destabilised and the ability of residents to receive service delivery disrupted. Dr Makwarela’s integrity and questionable legitimacy as a duly elected City councillor have been at the nexus of these unfortunate events.” 

The coalition said the charges against Makwarela were “necessary in defence of the integrity of the Tshwane City Council”. 

Daily Maverick reached out to Makwarela on Friday afternoon for comment, but he did not respond to calls. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

All Comments 2

  • Epsilon Indi says:
    10 March 2023 at 16:22

    What is it with these people that they feel they can lie about almost everything including their qualifications and get away with it ? Do they not understand there is something called honesty ? Is lying so deeply rooted in their cultures or is it something specific to the individual ?

  • Watershelf 73 (Pty) Ltd Hooker says:
    10 March 2023 at 16:57

    the race to the bottom accelerates with these politicians – even by South African standards this is plumbing new depths!!

Top Reads This Hour

Kruger Park ensnared in corruption linked to criminal syndicates – report
South Africa

Kruger Park ensnared in corruption linked to criminal syndicates – report
Health official ‘abducted’, doctor manhandled as interdict does little to quell violence
Maverick Citizen

Health official ‘abducted’, doctor manhandled as interdict does little to quell violence
Ailing former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi’s chances of survival ‘less than 30-40%’, court told
Maverick News

Ailing former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi’s chances of survival ‘less than 30-40%’, court told
GROUNDVIEW – Nehawu has lost a vital opportunity
Maverick News

GROUNDVIEW – Nehawu has lost a vital opportunity
DMRE issues ‘media monitoring’ tender, including a warning system for ‘media-launched attacks’
Maverick News

DMRE issues ‘media monitoring’ tender, including a warning system for ‘media-launched attacks’

TOP READS IN SECTION

Scopa inquiry into De Ruyter’s Eskom corruption claims loading, as defence minister skirts questions on Mosi II
Maverick News

Scopa inquiry into De Ruyter’s Eskom corruption claims loading, as defence minister skirts questions on Mosi II
Dali Mpofu’s defence of Busisiwe Mkhwebane skating on very thin ethical and legal ice
Maverick News

Dali Mpofu’s defence of Busisiwe Mkhwebane skating on very thin ethical and legal ice
Supreme Court of Appeal blocks bad-tempered, disrespectful law graduate from being admitted as an attorney
Maverick News

Supreme Court of Appeal blocks bad-tempered, disrespectful law graduate from being admitted as an attorney
Diamond-mining operation moves out of Western Cape fishing village – but the fight is far from over
Maverick News

Diamond-mining operation moves out of Western Cape fishing village – but the fight is far from over
Mkhwebane bares her soul, tells interviewer spying is not a crime and corporate world won't touch her
Maverick News

Mkhwebane bares her soul, tells interviewer spying is not a crime and corporate world won't touch her

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

Daily Maverick The Gathering: Earth Edition banner

The Gathering is back: Get your tickets now!

The Gathering is back for the 2023 edition, bringing together some of the world’s leading scientists, economists, business leaders, policymakers and activists to discuss real solutions to the burgeoning energy, environmental and economic crisis facing South Africa.

Join us at the CTICC on 26 May 2023 where solutions-focused discussions will look at the effect of the climate crisis and ecosystem collapse across business, security, civil society, food production and much more.