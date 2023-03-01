Defend Truth

METRO TURBULENCE

Tshwane gets a new mayor – Cope’s Makwarela – as seething multiparty coalition urgently seeks answers

Tshwane gets a new mayor – Cope’s Makwarela – as seething multiparty coalition urgently seeks answers
Dr Murunwa Makwarela of COPE speaks after he was elected as the new Executive Mayor of Tshwane at the special council meeting on February 28, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa. It is reported that Dr Murunwa Makwarela of COPE defeated Cilliers Brink of DA with 112 to 101 votes. (Photo by Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier)
By Suné Payne
01 Mar 2023
0

The capital city has a new mayor — Murunwa Makwarela who comes from the Congress of the People. Despite a multiparty coalition agreeing on the DA’s candidate, Cilliers Brink fell short. Now, in a city governed by a councillor from a party who received 0.19% of the votes, the multiparty coalition is trying to find out who voted for Makwarela. 

Murunwa Makwarela will start his first day in office as mayor of Tshwane on 1 March following his election during a council sitting, where he won 112 votes against former DA MP Cilliers Brink. 

Makwarela was the Speaker of the council until his election as mayor. He and his political party Cope were part of a multiparty coalition government in the capital city, along with parties such as the Democratic Alliance, Freedom Front Plus, ActionSA and the African Christian Democratic Party.

However, during a council sitting to elect a new mayor on Tuesday 28 February, Makwarela received 112 votes against 101 received by the DA’s Brink, who resigned from Parliament as an MP to take up a seat in the council. The vote was held via secret ballot. 

With Makwarela’s election, Tshwane is governed by a party that only received 0.19% of the votes during the 2021 municipal election. 

Dr Murunwa Makwarela of COPE celebrates with ANC and EFF members after he was elected as the new Executive Mayor of Tshwane at the special council meeting on February 28, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier)

Randall Williams’ resignation

In February, Tshwane mayor Randall Williams resigned from office after being at the centre of a R26-billion tender in which he was alleged to be involved. He had previously faced a motion of no confidence by the ANC in 2022 — which failed. Daily Maverick learned that another motion of no confidence was looming but Williams quit before it could be tabled. 

Read in Daily Maverick:Tshwane mayor Randall Williams steps down, thus avoiding another motion of no confidence

With Williams’ resignation, a new mayor had to be found. While the multiparty coalition agreed on Brink — a former Tshwane councillor and DA regional chairperson of Gauteng North — the ANC did not field an alternative candidate. Good party councillor Sarah Mabotsa said she would vote for Brink “because the last thing Tshwane needs is the kind of political manipulation and instability that led to the appointment of a lame-duck, or “placeholder”, mayor in Johannesburg”. 

During Tuesday’s council sitting, the African Transformation Movement nominated Makwarela to become mayor against Brink. 

In the end, Makwarela received 112 votes against Brinks’s 102. 

Now, the multiparty coalition is fuming and trying to find who voted for Makwarela instead of Brink. 

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Brink told reporters after the sitting he would remain as a councillor in a bid to identify the councillors who voted for Makwarela. 

In a statement, the multiparty coalition said it held a majority since 2021 and continued to hold a majority. 

“As has become standard with the ANC and EFF, it is clear that some councillors from within the coalition were induced to break ties with the coalition and support Makwarela”, the statement read. 

The coalition said it condemned councillors who accepted the election on the party’s campaigning for change “only to assist the ANC and EFF to get elected against the will of the residents of Tshwane”. 

The parties will now work to identify the councillors who voted against Brink. “These councillors will be removed and replaced with urgency ahead of a motion of no confidence that will be tabled to remove Makwarela from his ill-gotten office,” said the statement issued by Freedom Front Plus MP Cornè Mulder on behalf of the coalition. 

Latest loss for the DA in Gauteng 

This is the latest loss from the DA in Gauteng — with the removal of Mpho Phalatse as City of Johannesburg mayor in January.  Also in danger of losing her job is Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell, as there are indications of another motion of no confidence against her. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Introducing the four crime cartels that have brought Eskom and South Africa to their knees
Maverick News

Introducing the four crime cartels that have brought Eskom and South Africa to their knees
25 years in the making – the real reasons we have rolling blackouts according to De Ruyter
Maverick News

25 years in the making – the real reasons we have rolling blackouts according to De Ruyter
Eskom – starving the country to fund the feeding trough
Maverick Citizen

Eskom – starving the country to fund the feeding trough
Another day, another mining cadastre procurement delay
South Africa

Another day, another mining cadastre procurement delay
Lead investigator in Mkhwebane’s ‘rogue unit’ probe admits work done was not of ‘quality’
Maverick News

Lead investigator in Mkhwebane’s ‘rogue unit’ probe admits work done was not of ‘quality’

TOP READS IN SECTION

Introducing the four crime cartels that have brought Eskom and South Africa to their knees
Maverick News

Introducing the four crime cartels that have brought Eskom and South Africa to their knees
Which minister told former Eskom boss André de Ruyter, ‘you have to enable some people to eat a little bit’?
Maverick News

Which minister told former Eskom boss André de Ruyter, ‘you have to enable some people to eat a little bit’?
Cops defend detectives who confused De Ruyter’s ‘cyanide poisoning’ with ‘sinus problems’
Maverick News

Cops defend detectives who confused De Ruyter’s ‘cyanide poisoning’ with ‘sinus problems’
ANC’s reaction to Eskom revelations exposes a party in denial of reality and in a deep ethical crisis
Maverick News

ANC’s reaction to Eskom revelations exposes a party in denial of reality and in a deep ethical crisis
25 years in the making – the real reasons we have rolling blackouts according to De Ruyter
Maverick News

25 years in the making – the real reasons we have rolling blackouts according to De Ruyter

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We can't do this alone. We need your help.

It is through investigations like the Eskom Intelligence Files that we are working to shine a light on the corrupt and criminal who are stealing South Africa out from under those who live here. But we can't do this critical work on our own, we need the support of our readers. Become a Maverick Insider and make a monthly contribution to fund critical work like this.

When dodgy and dangerous deals are done in the dark, help us keep the lights on to ensure they are exposed.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
eskom_

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.