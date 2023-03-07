South Africa

POISONED CHALICE

Another Tshwane mayor bites the dust as Murunwa Makwarela gets the boot

Another Tshwane mayor bites the dust as Murunwa Makwarela gets the boot
Murunwa Makwarela of Cope speaks after he was elected as the new Executive Mayor of Tshwane at the special council meeting on 28 February 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Beeld / Deaan Vivier)
By Peter Mothiba
07 Mar 2023
0

Cope’s Murunwa Makwarela was disqualified on Tuesday morning from his position as a City of Tshwane councillor and therefore from his position as mayor.

The position of mayor of Tshwane has once again proved to be a poisoned chalice. Yet another Tshwane mayor, Murunwa Makwarela, has lost his job — for being an unrehabilitated insolvent. 

According to a statement released by the City of Tshwane, City Manager Johann Mettler wrote to the Gauteng provincial officer of the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) and informed him of Makwarela’s disqualification. 

The statement reads: “Dr Makwarela was elected to the position of Executive Mayor of the City of Tshwane last Tuesday, 28 February 2023. The disqualification is in terms of Section 158 (1) (c) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa 1986, read with Section 47 (1) (c) of the Constitution. 

“Furthermore, the disqualification is also in terms of Schedule 1, Section 19 (c) (d) of the Municipal Structures Act (Act 117 of 1998). The Congress of the People will have to submit the necessary lists for the filling of this vacancy within 21 days.”

Makwarela’s troubles began when the DA wrote to Mettler last week requesting him to establish whether Makwarela had obtained a rehabilitation order after being declared insolvent and sequestrated in the Gauteng High Court in 2016. 

In a WhatsApp message sent to Daily Maverick last Friday, Tshwane DA caucus leader Jacqui Uys said: “Makwarela must come clean on his insolvency status before he makes any decisions of consequence, including the appointment of a new mayoral committee. 

“Although insolvency is itself not a scandal, an unrehabilitated insolvent is barred by the Constitution from holding public office. Such a person is also not permitted to serve in any role that requires fiduciary responsibilities, such as trustee or a director of a company.” 

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Uys said that in the event Makwarela had obtained the rehabilitation order, the DA asked the city manager to investigate whether such an order had been obtained before Makwarela’s election as a councillor on 1 November 2021. 

“It is important to note that Makwarela would have been required to complete an IEC Annexure 4 return prior to his election as a councillor. This form includes a declaration that the candidate is not disqualified for standing for elections in terms of the Constitution or any applicable legislation,” said Uys.  

Makwarela, who is also chairperson of Cope in Tshwane and its sole representative on the Tshwane council, referred all queries regarding his disqualification to the provincial party leader, Dennis Bloem, who had not responded by the time of publication.

Makwarela was elected mayor only a week ago, on 28 February. This was after former mayor Randall Williams resigned on 13 February following Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke’s adverse report regarding the financial affairs of the City of Tshwane, which included R10-billion in irregular expenditure. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: “Tshwane mayor Randall Williams steps down, thus avoiding another vote of no confidence   

City of Tshwane mayors have since 2016 failed to finish their five-year terms. Former mayor Solly Msimanga, who had won the City of Tshwane for the DA in the August 2016 local government elections, resigned in January 2019 amid the GladAfrica scandal.

Msimanga’s successor, Stevens Mokgalapa, resigned in November 2019. He had assumed the mayorship in February of that same year. He stepped down after allegedly being embroiled in a sex scandal with then Tshwane MMC for roads and transport Sheila Senkubuge. 

At the moment, the City of Tshwane is in limbo — as it was in 2020 — with neither a mayor nor a Speaker. A similar situation led to the city being put under provincial administration by former Gauteng MEC for Cooperative Governance Lebogang Maile. 

In response to the news of Makwarela’s disqualification as councillor, and subsequently mayor, ANC councillor Dr Kgosi Maepa said: “If I were Dr Makwarela, I would interdict the action of the city manager and DA coalition. What is the locus standi of the city manager removing or disqualifying an elected councillor? Is he the IEC?” DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Mpofu and Mkhwebane score own goal by calling Madonsela to impeachment inquiry
Maverick News

Mpofu and Mkhwebane score own goal by calling Madonsela to impeachment inquiry
Strikers at Pelonomi Hospital in Bloemfontein armed with sjamboks as frazzled, terrified doctors warn that patients will die
Maverick News

Strikers at Pelonomi Hospital in Bloemfontein armed with sjamboks as frazzled, terrified doctors warn that patients will die
SARS finds Phala Phala and Ramaphosa tax-compliant after rigorous audits
Maverick News

SARS finds Phala Phala and Ramaphosa tax-compliant after rigorous audits
R4bn Sanral bridge contract awarded to ‘defunct business’ with R418m debt pile
Maverick News

R4bn Sanral bridge contract awarded to ‘defunct business’ with R418m debt pile
‘It all started unexpectedly a few minutes before midnight’ — a doctor’s night of hell at Bloemfontein’s Pelonomi Hospital
South Africa

‘It all started unexpectedly a few minutes before midnight’ — a doctor’s night of hell at Bloemfontein’s Pelonomi Hospital

TOP READS IN SECTION

R4bn Sanral bridge contract awarded to ‘defunct business’ with R418m debt pile
Maverick News

R4bn Sanral bridge contract awarded to ‘defunct business’ with R418m debt pile
Ramaphosa gets second bloody Phala Phala nose in two weeks
Maverick News

Ramaphosa gets second bloody Phala Phala nose in two weeks
Here they are — the long-awaited changes to President Ramaphosa’s Cabinet
Maverick News

Here they are — the long-awaited changes to President Ramaphosa’s Cabinet
Court hears that ‘Radical Economic Transformation’ is central to Zandile Gumede graft case
Maverick News

Court hears that ‘Radical Economic Transformation’ is central to Zandile Gumede graft case
Can Ramaphosa's new Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, turn around a country without power?
Maverick News

Can Ramaphosa's new Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, turn around a country without power?

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We can't do this alone. We need your help.

It is through investigations like the Eskom Intelligence Files that we are working to shine a light on the corrupt and criminal who are stealing South Africa out from under those who live here. But we can't do this critical work on our own, we need the support of our readers. Become a Maverick Insider and make a monthly contribution to fund critical work like this.

When dodgy and dangerous deals are done in the dark, help us keep the lights on to ensure they are exposed.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
[%% img-description %%]

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options