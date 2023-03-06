Defend Truth

THE SHUFFLE

Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel sworn in as MP before Cabinet revamp

Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel sworn in as MP before Cabinet revamp
Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Ebrahim Patel. (Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg)
By S'thembile Cele for Bloomberg
06 Mar 2023
0

Patel’s appointment gives President Cyril Ramaphosa more flexibility when it comes to reshuffling his executive.

Under South African law, the President can name two people who aren’t members of Parliament to his Cabinet. Those positions were occupied by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, who was made a legislator last week, and Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Ebrahim Patel, who was sworn in on Monday.

Pemmy Majodina, the ruling ANC’s chief whip in the legislature, confirmed Patel’s swearing-in. 

The changes suggest that Ramaphosa will retain both Godongwana and Patel as ministers when he announces changes to his Cabinet at 7pm on Monday, and assign one or two posts to people who aren’t members of the National Assembly.

Read in Daily Maverick:Save the date – Cabinet reshuffle to be announced on Monday 7pm, says Ramaphosa’s spokesperson

Among the positions Ramaphosa has to fill is that of deputy president, after David Mabuza resigned last week. That role is traditionally given to the ANC’s deputy leader, a post occupied by Paul Mashatile.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

The President is also expected to name a new electricity minister, who will be tasked with overseeing the government’s response to an energy crisis that’s led to record rolling blackouts. Among those considered for the position are Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, who heads up the infrastructure department in the Presidency and isn’t in Parliament.

Ramaphosa also needs to fill a vacancy in the public service and administration ministry, and name a replacement for Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, who is now the ANC’s secretary-general. DM/Bloomberg

© 2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

R4bn Sanral bridge contract awarded to ‘defunct business’ with R418m debt pile
Maverick News

R4bn Sanral bridge contract awarded to ‘defunct business’ with R418m debt pile
‘Excessive’ hikes in municipal rates raise the ire of SA’s biggest property owners
DM168

‘Excessive’ hikes in municipal rates raise the ire of SA’s biggest property owners
Nine months and counting — no sign of a Gupta, no word from justice department
Maverick News

Nine months and counting — no sign of a Gupta, no word from justice department
Filthy seam of sabotage – how thieving cartels are plunging South Africa into darkness
DM168

Filthy seam of sabotage – how thieving cartels are plunging South Africa into darkness
Bheki Cele in the firing line of critical class action against police over the smuggling of guns to gangsters
Maverick News

Bheki Cele in the firing line of critical class action against police over the smuggling of guns to gangsters

TOP READS IN SECTION

Bheki Cele in the firing line of critical class action against police over the smuggling of guns to gangsters
Maverick News

Bheki Cele in the firing line of critical class action against police over the smuggling of guns to gangsters
R4bn Sanral bridge contract awarded to ‘defunct business’ with R418m debt pile
Maverick News

R4bn Sanral bridge contract awarded to ‘defunct business’ with R418m debt pile
Vrede dairy project - Defence advocates tear into the State’s corruption case
Maverick News

Vrede dairy project – Defence advocates tear into the State’s corruption case
Nine months and counting — no sign of a Gupta, no word from justice department
Maverick News

Nine months and counting — no sign of a Gupta, no word from justice department
Introducing the four crime cartels that have brought Eskom and South Africa to their knees
Maverick News

Introducing the four crime cartels that have brought Eskom and South Africa to their knees

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We can't do this alone. We need your help.

It is through investigations like the Eskom Intelligence Files that we are working to shine a light on the corrupt and criminal who are stealing South Africa out from under those who live here. But we can't do this critical work on our own, we need the support of our readers. Become a Maverick Insider and make a monthly contribution to fund critical work like this.

When dodgy and dangerous deals are done in the dark, help us keep the lights on to ensure they are exposed.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
[%% img-description %%]

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options