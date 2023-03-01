Deputy president David Mabuza during the nomination process for the Top Seven as delegates call for his removal at the ANC's 55th national conference on 17 December 2022. (Photo: Leila Dougan)

Deputy President David Mabuza resigned as a member of the National Assembly on Tuesday, Daily Maverick learnt on Wednesday morning.

At the beginning of the month, the outgoing deputy president confirmed that he had resigned from his position. Mabuza was speaking at his brother’s funeral in Mpumalanga where he said he wanted to make way for newly elected ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya explained earlier that Mabuza would only leave the position once they had tied up all the loose ends pertaining to his departure.

The delays around the Cabinet reshuffle sparked rumours that Mashatile was being blocked by Ramaphosa’s close allies. However, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has been adamant that there is nothing untoward about the process surrounding the reshuffle.

Not only was Mabuza not re-elected at the ANC’s 55th conference in December 2022, he also no longer occupies a seat in the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), its highest decision-making body between conferences.

On Tuesday, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana was quietly sworn in as an MP. Eastern Cape MP Mike Basopu resigned on Monday to make way for Godongwana.

Godongwana’s swearing-in is believed to be a move by Ramaphosa to allow the appointment of Head of Infrastructure at the Presidency Kgosientsho Ramokgopa as minister of electricity. Ramokgopa is expected to be one of the two ministers appointed who are not part of the National Assembly.

The ANC has sworn in four new MPs this month – party deputy Mashatile, second secretary-general Maropene Ramokgopa, KwaZulu-Natal cooperative governance MEC Sihle Zikalala and former Gauteng economic development MEC Parks Tau.

It is likely that there will be at least ministers who will be booted out of Ramaphosa’s Cabinet. Those who are at risk are senior members who were not elected into the NEC and those who have defied the ANC or spoken harshly against the President.

Prominent ministers who did not make the NEC list include Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor, Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa and Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, the Minister of Women, Children and People with Disabilities.

Neither has National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula been elected to the NEC, which places her at risk of being booted out.

Some insiders believe Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is unlikely to face the chop despite not being elected to the NEC.

There is speculation that Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma will be dropped. Both have had their differences with the President. DM