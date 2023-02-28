Defend Truth

Godongwana sworn in as MP in latest move by Ramaphosa to reshuffle Cabinet

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana sworn in as a member of Parliament. (Photo: Twitter / @ParliamentofRSA)
By Queenin Masuabi
28 Feb 2023
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reshuffle plan edges closer as Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is sworn into Parliament. 

The latest ANC member to be sworn in as a Parliamentarian is Finance minister Enoch Godongwana on Tuesday. Eastern Cape MP Mike Basopu resigned Monday to make way for Godongwana.

This comes amid plans by President Cyril Ramaphosa to reshuffle his executive. Ramaphosa has kept his cards close to his chest, however, ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has previously said the reshuffle will be concluded by the end of February.

Godongwana’s swearing-in is believed to be a move which Ramaphosa is making to allow the appointment of Head of Infrastructure at the Presidency Kgosientsho Ramokgopa as the Minister of Electricity. Ramokgopa is expected to be one of the two Ministers appointed who are not part of the National Assembly.

The ANC swore in four new MPs earlier this month, namely party Deputy President Paul Mashatile, Second Secretary-General Maropene Ramokgopa, KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance MEC Sihle Zikalala, and former Gauteng Economic Development MEC Parks Tau. 

Mashatile will replace David Mabuza as Deputy President of South Africa, while there is no clear indication of the departments Zikalala, Ramokgopa and Tau will be deployed to.

The President this weekend consulted with ANC alliance partners on the changes he would be making to his cabinet. Sources within Cosatu told Daily Maverick that discussions were centred on the appointment of a Minister of Electricity, while the SA Communist Party focused on the performance of cabinet ministers. 

Ramaphosa made the announcement about the new ministry during the State of the Nation Address on 9 February. The role of the minister was designed to take full responsibility for overseeing all aspects of the electricity crisis response, including the work of the National Energy Crisis Committee.

For now, there are two other vacancies in the cabinet. Mbalula will no longer be the Transport Minister, as his new position at Luthuli House is full-time. However, there has been no indication of his resignation from Parliament yet.

The ministerial post in the Department of Public Service and administration has been vacant since the departure of Ayanda Dlodlo in 2022, who is now working for the World Bank. DM 

UCT Vice Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.